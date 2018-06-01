McLain Ward Makes History at Devon with Tenth Career $250,000 Sapphire Grand Prix of Devon CSI4* Win

Thursday night at the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair once again belonged to the “King of Devon” McLain Ward of Brewster, NY, who surpassed 31 contenders to claim the $250,000 Sapphire Grand Prix of Devon CSI4* for a record tenth time in his career. Ward rode the 11-year-old Oldenburg mare, Clinta, owned by Sagamore Farms, around the famed Dixon Oval in front of a packed crowd, consisting of diehard show jumping fans to Pennsylvania locals, hoping to witness some of the greatest names in the sport of show jumping go head-to-head for the most coveted trophy in the Devon collection: the Celeste McNeal Harper Perpetual Trophy.

Winning at Devon has always been very special for Ward, especially since the grand prix is named after his legendary Olympic mount Sapphire, who died in 2014 due to complications from colic and who he also won the prestigious class with two times in 2007 and 2009. Even after claiming the title time and time again, Thursday’s tenth grand prix victory marked an incredible milestone in Devon Horse Show history.

Brazil’s Guilherme Jorge built a technical first round course consisting of 13 obstacles, where five were able to produce clear rounds to ensure a jump-off. Kicking off the tiebreaker was 25-year-old Adrienne Sternlicht, who is also trained by Ward, aboard Starlight Farms 1 LLC’s Cristalline. They cleared the short course and set the standard to beat at 40.20 seconds. Ward and Clinta entered through the iconic blue “Where Champions Meet” archway as third in the order, going all out and and clearing the final oxer in a blazing 36.91 seconds for the lead as the crowd erupted with applause and cheers.

“The whole beginning of the jump-off worked really well for us. The turn to the double came up very nicely, which I was a little bit concerned about. The horse is so careful that I was worried she would go too high. I tried to make up a little bit of time on the way to the last fence and, to be honest, she could have chipped or stopped at it. It showed me where she is mentally and that she believes in what I am asking of her because it was a little bit of a dicey distance. The horse saved me there, she was incredible,” said Ward.

Ward got the ride on the talented mare at the end of March and the pair made their debut together in Wellington, Florida, shortly after. After getting accustomed to each other, the pair ended their winter season on a high note winning the $50,000 CP 1.50m National Grand Prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival. They kicked off their spring competition schedule earning the $382,800 Longines Grand Prix of New York CSI5* at the inaugural Longines Masters of New York before heading to Old Salem Farm in North Salem, New York, and claiming the $35,000 Welcome Stake of North Salem CSI3* and then a second place finish in the $131,000 Empire State Grand Prix CSI3* during the second week of the Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows.

Competing for the first time at the Devon Horse Show since their second place finish in Paris at the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final in April, Devin Ryan and LL Show Jumpers, LLC’s Eddie Blue finished on a total of 8 faults for third place honors in 39.07 seconds, while Sternlicht finished in second place.

To top off an incredible evening, Ward was presented with the McDevitt Style Award and the Richard E. McDevitt Style Perpetual Trophy.

