June Contest—Farnam Senior Health & Wellness and Senior Active Performance ASU

Because aging digestive systems aren’t as efficient at absorbing nutrients, most senior horses will benefit from a supplement designed specifically for their unique requirements. Farnam recently released two supplements designed specifically for horses in their golden years: Farnam® Senior Health & Wellness and Farnam® Senior Active Performance ASU. Both were formulated by Ph.D. equine nutritionists.

Senior Health & Wellness was developed for older horses who are fully retired or used only for light work. It’s ideal for horses eating a commercial senior feed who can’t be fed the recommended amount without gaining too much weight. It can also be added to an unfortified diet.

For older horses who are still being ridden regularly, Senior Active Performance ASU is a great choice, as it helps maintain the structural integrity of aging joints, as well as joint mobility and muscle recovery, after exercise. ASU stands for avocado soybean unsaponifiables, a combination of natural vegetable extracts from avocado and soybean oils that has been shown in research to help maintain joint health. In addition to easing joint stiffness due to normal exercise and activity, Senior Active Performance ASU helps support normal recovery time after strenuous activity. It supports healthy cellular activity and also protects against free radical damage and oxidative stress resulting from exercise.

Both supplements can be given year-round and may be used with any type of feeding program, whether horses are on pasture, hay or a combination. Just mix the recommended amount into the horse’s daily ration; because the extruded nuggets are highly palatable, horses eat them readily. Supplements are designed to work synergistically and may be given together.

