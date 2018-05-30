Hello, Spring!

With warm temperatures on the horizon, it’s time to tuck away the sweaters and scarves. Say goodbye to the colder weather and spring into the saddle with these pastel, floral, and lightweight pieces inspired by the vernal season.

[1] Helly Hansen Loke Jacket in Ash Grey ($100)

Stay dry in the spring showers with this waterproof and windproof layer that comes in a wide range of colors.

hellyhansen.com

[2] Sakkara Javi Women’s Breech in Deep Navy ($200)

A lightweight, technical breech that fits like a second skin, these breeches are perfect for spring.

sakkaraequestrian.com

[3] Sunshield Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip by SmartPak in Wedgwood ($59.95)

The perfect layering piece to take you from spring to summer, this top will keep you cool and protected with UPF 50.

smartpakequine.com

[4] Ariat Circuit Champion in Dusty Pink ($189.95)

A fresh take on the traditional western boot, these square-toed boots are fun and floral.

ariat.com

[5] Ariat Divino ($950)

The newest addition to Ariat’s tall boot collection, these boots are stunning and buttery soft no matter the season.

ariat.com

