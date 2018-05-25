Madison Goetzmann and Alexandra Worthington Shine in Equitation on Opening Day of Devon Horse Show

This year’s famed Devon Horse Show and Country Fair kicked off on Thursday morning in typical fashion with Junior Weekend taking center stage in the Dixon Oval. The country’s leading junior riders went head-to-head for top honors in the opening day’s highly-competitive equitation divisions. This year, it was barn mates Madison Goetzmann and Alexandra Worthington who frequented the winner’s circle to make the team at Beacon Hill Show Stables and head trainer Stacia Madden proud.

Worthington piloted her own Outshine to the blue ribbon and a high score of 94 in Section B of the WIHS Equitation Classic Jumper Phase, which was California split, then rode to another victory in Section B of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal. Her mount, a 2007 Westphalian gelding, has been making the transition to the equitation ring after Worthington purchased him a little more than a year ago. Prior to that, Outshine was being campaigned in the hunters with Greg Crolick.

“We got him in Florida in 2017 and have been transitioning him into an equitation horse. Having the hunter background has really worked to his advantage. He is able to be so smooth and flow around the courses,” Worthington said.

For Worthington, showing at the Devon Horse Show was just a dream when she visited the iconic venue years ago while visiting her grandmother at nearby Bryn Mawr Hospital. Being able to come back and ride to great success for the last time as a junior at the Devon Horse Show, which benefits Bryn Mawr Hospital, was all the more special to Alexandra and her family.

Goetzmann, who is 18 years old, executed flawless rounds throughout the day riding San Remo VDL. She claimed the win in Section A of the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search and also topped Section A of the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal, held in the Wheeler Ring.

Like Worthington, Goetzmann, who hails from Skaneateles, NY, was determined to make sure her last time at the Devon Horse Show as a junior was a memorable one as it marks her final year before aging out. Riding veteran equitation horse San Remo VDL, owned by Elizabeth Benson, Goetzmann was confident that she could pull off a win. The pair’s stellar partnership was demonstrated in October 2017 when they secured the highly-coveted ASPCA Maclay National Championship title together.

“He was super. I couldn’t have asked for a better horse. Obviously, he’s probably the most incredible equitation horse I will ever sit on. After we do the Ronnie Mutch tomorrow, he will go back up to Cazenovia and spend the summer out in the field before coming back for indoors one last time,” said Goetzmann. “You could say he is pretty special.”

Perhaps most impressive is the fact that San Remo VDL, a 2000 Latvian Warmblood gelding, was sent to relax in a field in Cazenovia, NY, after his incredible performances in the fall. The black gelding returned to Beacon Hill Show Stables, located in Colts Neck, NJ, about one month ago to start preparing for Devon. Goetzmann then took San Remo VDL to show at the Old Salem Farm Spring Show in order to practice for Devon. The team was hopeful that they could make Goetzmann’s last experience at Devon a winning one.

After achieving the highest-scoring round of the day in the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search, Goetzmann was awarded the Honey Craven Perpetual Memorial Trophy, donated in 2004 by Jane Macelree.

The action is just heating up and Junior Weekend at the Devon Horse Show will resume on Friday with the ASPCA Maclay starting at 8 a.m., followed by the R.W. “Ronnie” Mutch Equitation Championship and sections of the Small and Large Junior Hunter divisions. Friday evening will see the best young athletes battle it out in the Junior Jumpers in the Dixon Oval beginning at 7 p.m.

