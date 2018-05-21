Beezie Madden Claims $35,000 Old Salem Farm Jumper Classic CSI3* at Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows

Reigning FEI World Cup™ Champion Beezie Madden topped the $35,000 Old Salem Farm Jumper Classic, CSI3* presented by Douglas Elliman Real Estate, riding Jiva on Saturday, May 19, at the 2018 Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows, running through May 20 at Old Salem Farm. Also highlighting Saturday’s action, Katherine Strauss won the $15,000 Under 25 Grand Prix, presented by Miller Motorcars, riding All In, and Keirstin Johnsen of North Salem, NY, and Aster de la Cense were victorious in the $15,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby, presented by The Gochman Family.

Madden utilized the speed of Jiva, a nine-year-old BWP mare to score the win in a 12-horse jump-off over courses designed by Ireland’s Alan Wade. She crossed the timers double clear in 32.90 seconds for owner Abigail Wexner, while fellow U.S. rider Amber Harte settled for second-place honors in 33.10 seconds riding Austria 2, owned by Take The High Road, LLC.

Ireland’s Cormac Hanley rode to third with a double-clear performance in 33.11 seconds aboard Alma Z, owned by Heathman Farm, LLC. North Salem, NY, native Mattias Tromp was fourth in 33.47 seconds riding Crack Elle Chavannaise, owned by Beyaert Farm, and Megan McDermott rounded out the top five with her own Tisimin LS in 34.02 seconds.

Madden got the ride on Jiva at the start of 2017, saying, “She was a pretty green eight-year-old at the time and I didn’t get her in time to show in Florida last year, but she started to catch up to the nine-year-olds. She is super careful, so we have to take a little time with her because we don’t want to get her in trouble anywhere.”

Saturday’s win was Jiva’s best FEI ranking class finish to date and Madden has high hopes for the mare. “She has some all-around foot speed between the fences,” said Madden. “Today, from one to two she was really quick and I did six down to the last [jump], which not everybody did.” “We love showing on the grass here but when it does rain, luckily we have a good place to show in the sand,” continued Madden of competing at Old Salem Farm. “It’s nice to be able to rely on being able to show when it does rain.”

Madden will compete in the $131,000 Empire State Grand Prix CSI3*, presented by The Kincade Group, on Sunday with her other top mount Darry Lou.

Comments

comments