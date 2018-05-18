Morris Media Network Equine Group Seeks a Summer Intern for Equine Journal and HorseCity

Elisabeth Prouty-Gilbride

 

 Location: Oxford, MA. This is an in-house position.

Key Responsibilities

  • Help Editor obtain photos and captions for written articles
  • Help with feature ideas for primary section of magazine, with potential of writing feature articles and news stories
  • Test products for product reviews
  • Edit content in magazine as needed
  • Participate in editorial meetings
  • Help with cover heads
  • Answer and direct editorial calls
  • Contribute to content management of Equine Journal and HorseCity websites

Basic Requirements:

  • College degree or current major in journalism, communications, or related field or at least 1 – 3 years experience in the magazine or publishing industry
  • Superb writing and editing skills, with a strategic mindset and creative flair for generating story ideas and framing articles in ways that server readers’ interests while benefiting the publication
  • Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment
  • Strong organizational skills
  • A strong knowledge of the web and social media, and an in-depth understanding of Facebook, WordPress, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram
  • Experience in the equine industry is a must
  • A great attitude while working under pressure

Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes, and one writing sample to:
Elisabeth Gilbride, General Manager and Executive Editor
Elisabeth.gilbride@equinejournal.com
P.O. Box 386
Oxford, MA 01540

Morris Media Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

 

