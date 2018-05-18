Morris Media Network Equine Group Seeks a Summer Intern for Equine Journal and HorseCity
Location: Oxford, MA. This is an in-house position.
Key Responsibilities
- Help Editor obtain photos and captions for written articles
- Help with feature ideas for primary section of magazine, with potential of writing feature articles and news stories
- Test products for product reviews
- Edit content in magazine as needed
- Participate in editorial meetings
- Help with cover heads
- Answer and direct editorial calls
- Contribute to content management of Equine Journal and HorseCity websites
Basic Requirements:
- College degree or current major in journalism, communications, or related field or at least 1 – 3 years experience in the magazine or publishing industry
- Superb writing and editing skills, with a strategic mindset and creative flair for generating story ideas and framing articles in ways that server readers’ interests while benefiting the publication
- Ability to juggle multiple tasks in a deadline-driven environment
- Strong organizational skills
- A strong knowledge of the web and social media, and an in-depth understanding of Facebook, WordPress, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram
- Experience in the equine industry is a must
- A great attitude while working under pressure
Interested candidates should send cover letters, resumes, and one writing sample to:
Elisabeth Gilbride, General Manager and Executive Editor
Elisabeth.gilbride@equinejournal.com
P.O. Box 386
Oxford, MA 01540
Morris Media Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer.