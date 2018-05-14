Rainbow Equus Meadows—Featured Farm









Farm Name: Rainbow Equus Meadows

Address: 46 West Wise Rd, Lincoln, CA 95648

Phone: 916-203-1821 or 916-645-1471

Website: rainbowequus.com

What are some of your greatest accomplishments?

Rainbow Equus Meadows is one of the largest privately-owned, successful breeding farms in America. Owner, Susan Worthington is an active 71-year-old cancer survivor with holistic ethics. She founded Rainbow Equus Meadows in 1988 with her three children. The farm is celebrating 30 years this year and has foaled out over 300 foals.

Give us three words to describe your facility in a nutshell.

Happy, peaceful, and ethical.

What sets your barn apart from others?

God owns this farm, I just work for him. We are a Hanoverian breeding farm with a few select mature boarders. We are currently accepting applications for a few more mature boarders.

We have six Stallions currently available for fresh semen:

Relevantus by Rabino – an Olympic participant

Rubignon by Rubinstein

Wild Dance by Wolkenstein II

Landkönig by Landadel

Pablito by Pablo

Graf Top II by Grafgrannus

Frozen semen available from some of the greatest sires in the world including:

Fuerst Gotthard by Furioso II

Prinz Gaylord by Perlkonig

Diamont by Duerkheim

Pablo by Pilot

Grandom by Grannus

Domiro by Donnerhall

Twenty-one young riding prospects are currently available ages two to eight. Most are under saddle and from imported blood lines and top performance mares and sires. Broodmares are also available.

We offer Immunall™ and AfterAce™ which are two herbal natural performance products for muscle and joint recovery and breeding enhancement. Visit our webpage immunall-us.com for more information.

Give us a guided tour of your facilities:

113 tranquil acres with one 100 x 300 indoor arena, a 90 x 100 indoor arena, a 175 x 113 outdoor arena, a 50 foot round corral, and an imported Belebro Carousel that is speed and direction programmable and covered with six individual compartments. One 16-stall mare barn, a three-stall foaling barn with 16 x 16 stalls, a 50 x 100 Stallion barn with 20 x 20 stalls, a 50 x 50 collection room, and a full laboratory. Also a four-stall barn with pastures and attached paddocks. Every stall has a paddock and/or irrigated pasture with pastures ranging from one acre to 10 acres. We also grow our own hay that feeds the horses and our 21 cows and calves.

What does your show schedule look like?

After foaling out my mares and all foals are safe on the ground, I will begin showing at local schooling shows with my Pablo mare and soon-to-be five-year-old Rubignon filly. I also love to join my daughters Susie, Courtney, and granddaughter Elsa as they show.

Do you host any events at your farm?

For the past 23 years, Rainbow Equus Meadows has been the proud host of the ISR Oldenburg & Hanoverian Society Inspections. We also host the Nick Karazissis and other fun clinics. TV shows have also filmed here at Rainbow.

