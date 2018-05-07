Jessica Ott and Rizzi’s Comet Claim Jockey Club T.I.P. Championship at Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows Welcome Day

Jessica Ott of Katonah, NY, christened the 2018 Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows with a division title riding Rizzi’s Comet in The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program (T.I.P.) $2,000 Low Thoroughbred Hunter 3′ division, held Sunday, May 6, during Welcome Day at Old Salem Farm in North Salem, NY. The Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Shows feature two consecutive weeks of exciting show jumping competition, including CSI2* and CSI3* events, as well as family-friendly happenings, on May 8-13 and May 15-20 at Old Salem Farm in North Salem, NY.

Ott, 24, purchased Rizzi’s Comet, an 11-year-old gelding by Rizzi, two years ago straight off Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY. The mount participated in the T.I.P. division at Old Salem Farm in 2017 under the direction of Ott’s trainer Heather Hays of Buxton Farm based out of Brewster, NY, and earned reserve champion honors before moving up to the top spot this year. They were first and third over fences before winning under saddle to take the tri-color.

“We got along right away and he has been so good and seen a lot of success,” said Ott of Rizzi’s Comet, the horse she also competes in the amateur-owner hunter division. “He will do anything I ask him to and that makes him really special.” “I love this division,” continued Ott, who participated in the T.I.P. classes for the first time this year. “It allows me to feel comfortable competing on an even playing field with amateurs and professionals because we are on the same type of horse. It’s very competitive and it really shows off what the Thoroughbred breed can do.”

T.I.P. classes are proudly offered at Old Salem Farm for the fifth consecutive year thanks to the support of Vivien Malloy, who owns Edition Farm, a Thoroughbred breeding operation in Dutchess County, NY. She presents the division in honor of her daughter, Debby Malloy Winkler, who showed at Old Salem Farm as a junior and passed away following a tragic fall from a horse at her home in Germany in 2011. In addition to high-point awards, Ott was also presented with the Debby Malloy Winkler Memorial Trophy, donated by the Malloy Family.

“The exciting thing is that every year we have more entries,” said Vivien Malloy. “Some of these horses have never been at a big show like this and they walk right in the ring always willing and that’s what I love about this division and the breed. The whole world is going local and Thoroughbreds are right here in our own backyard. There’s no need to go overseas – they are right here, handsome, lovely and ready to go on forever.”

The reserve champion title was presented to Keirstin Johnsen and Hennepin, owned by Shelly Ferrall, who finished first and third over fences and second under saddle.

