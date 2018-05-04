Artistic Allentown—Allentown, NJ

The little town of Allentown may not be recognized by the average person, but for us horse people, we will surely recognize the name. Home to many large events, including the Jersey Fresh International Three-Day Event, The Horse Park of New Jersey is a big event location for those on the eastern side of the country. Jersey Fresh International is an exciting triathlon of dressage, crosscountry, and show jumping featuring top-tiered riders from around the world. This year, Jersey Fresh will be held on May 9-13, where eventers will compete to qualify in the World Equestrian Games to be held in Tryon, NC, in September 2018. Outside of eventing, the Horse Park also hosts events year-round, such as indoor schooling events, barrel racing, dressage shows, and clinics.

Outside the horse world, Allentown is a small, cute town that is a great place for history and art lovers. The antique shops, historical buildings, and local art make it a friendly town for visitors. For some family fun, stop by Bloomers N’ Things; they have fun, artistic activities such as painting pottery, ladies nights, and glass fusion. Also on Main Street is a classic little shop called Green Lace Lion, where you can take a little bit of Allentown home with you. From vintage items, gifts, home décor, and treasures, you’re bound to find something intriguing. Also down the artist track is Grounds For Sculpture, a beautiful park filled with over 270 sculptures across 42 acres. Located on the old New Jersey State Fairgrounds, there are three historically restored buildings, six indoor galleries, and year-round events. Be sure to bring your camera to get some memorable shots!

For the foodies, some of the best options can be found on Main Street. For such a small town, DiMattia’s is certainly a hotspot. Italian food is done right here, offering a sense of history with the architecture, such as a covered porch and quaint bar, with a friendly and small town charm. This is a fantastic spot to rest up after a day of shopping. Wine-lovers will enjoy a winery not far from town; take home an award-winning bottle from Cream Ridge Winery.

With so much close to town, riders coming in for an event at the Horse Park of New Jersey can get their horse fix, grab a bite to eat, and do a little bit of shopping all in one place. What more can a traveler ask for?

