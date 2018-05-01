180 Oxbow Road—Featured Real Estate in Wayland, MA
180 Oxbow Road, Wayland, Massachusetts
- One of a kind property
- Traditional 6 Stall Horse Barn
- Paddocks
- Heated Swimming Pool
- Charm-filled Stone Pool House
- Stonework and elaborate landscaping
- Perfect for an Equestrian property or a country retreat
- Zoning is R60; multi-family
- Less than 20 miles from downtown Boston
Best of New England: Stonework and elaborate landscaping complete the picture perfect setting for this sophisticated country estate. This breathtaking gentleman’s farm on 8.8 pastoral acres is less than 20 miles from downtown Boston. Drive through the impressive gates & wind up the driveway through this dramatic multi-dwelling compound which includes a 4+ bedroom Colonial-style main house with details such as wide pine floors, four fireplaces, exposed beams, open gourmet kitchen/family room and picture-perfect pastoral and pond views. Traditional six stall horse barn, paddocks, dressage riding ring, heated swimming pool, charm-filled stone pool house & separate guest house/home office set among meadows and a pond. The renovated guest house/home office has fireplace, hardwood floors, full bath, two car garage & central air. Perfect for the discriminating land seeker! Zoning R60. Visit www.blackhorserealestate.net for more photos and information.