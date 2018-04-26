Seven horses held, 46 moving forward to dressage at 2018 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event

It was a drama filled first day at the 2018 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event as seven horses were held at the first horse inspection, though all but two would make their way through the inspection process to move on to the next phase of competition.

The first horse inspection is a chance for the ground jury of Christian, Landholt (SUI), Sue Baxter (GBR), Jane Hamlin (USA) and veterinary delegate Karen Nyrop (USA) to see the horses and determine if they appear fit and sound to start in the competition.

Caroline Martin’s Spring Easy, Colleen Loach’s Qorry Blue D’ Argouges, Sara Gumbiner’s Polaris and Alexandra Knowles’ Sound Prospect were all held, but then accepted upon re-inspection.

Erin Sylvester had a rough start to her weekend when both of her mounts, Mettraise and Paddy The Caddy, were sent to the holding box. Paddy the Caddy was passed upon re-inspection, but sadly Mettraise was not.

Joe Meyer of New Zealand’s Johnny Royale was withdrawn after being held.

Two horses on the entry list, Veronica ridden by Lauren Kieffer and Obos O’Reilly ridden by William Coleman were on the entry list, but did not present at the first horse inspection, as they will be contesting Badminton Horse Trials in England next week.

The remaining 46 horses will start the dressage Thursday, the first of three phases for these brave horse-and-rider pairs. Dressage will run Thursday and Friday, with the exciting cross-country on Saturday, and the event culminating in a nail biting finish in the show jumping on Sunday.

The first horse inspection is a chance for the riders to “strut their stuff” along with their horses, and the best dressed man and woman from Wednesday’s inspection will be chosen and awarded a pair of Dubarry boots.

Comments

comments