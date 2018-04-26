Jung Rides to an Early Lead at Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event

Kevin Baumgardner, an upper-level rider and a former president of the U.S. Eventing Association, bought Wembley in England originally as a competition mount for himself. Baumgardner trains with Smith, and last fall he handed over the reins to her.

“It’s been great,” Smith, 43, of Murrieta, CA, said. “I’ll never forget when we tried him we took him cross-country schooling and he said, ‘You get on him first’ and I said, ‘No, because if I ride him I’ll just tell you to buy him.’ They are huge supporters of me, and that’s what its all about, really. They’ve become family to me, so to be here is really great.”

The big, gray Dutch Warmblood, 15, is a powerful mover and a flashy presence, but Smith seemed a little surprised to find herself in the top standings. “I wasn’t really sure what to expect, because he can go in and be quite tense in the ring, but he was quite relaxed, and very workmanlike,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked him to go better. I think I did a little too much warm up, so he got a little tired, but I was thrilled. He was very good.”

All three riders expressed some trepidation about Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course, which they will tackle on Saturday. “I think this time the course has changed a lot compared to the last few years,” Jung said. “But it seems nicer to gallop, it’s a really nice track, the ground is perfect and the weather is great. I’m looking forward to the cross-country. There are many places with different jumps or alternate jumps, so you can change your options or your idea if feel your horse is tired. I really like it at the moment, but I have to walk a few more times.”

“I think it’s really tough,” admitted Martin. “The first half is forward and gallopy and looks nice, but the second half gets much more difficult, and we know horses tire a bit in that second half. It’ll be hard to make up time on course. (Di Grazia) usually gives us a nice long gallop somewhere in the second half, but not this year. It’s as tough as I’ve ever seen.”

“It’s pretty technical,” agreed Smith. “The Head of the Lake will be quite influential, and the brush combination towards the end might catch out some tired horses.”

The sun shone on the 6,026 spectators who turned out to watch the first day of dressage. Day two of dressage kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.