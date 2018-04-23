Daring Show Coats

Thanks to some bold top riders, the range of show coat colors seen in the show jumping ring has been expanding in the past few years. From olive green to bright burgundy to trendy teal, we found some unique and daring pieces that are sure to make you stand out.

[1] Horseware Ladies Competition Jacket in Hydro Green ($115)

This less expensive coat comes in an array of colors—we love this teal—and with all the bells and whistles of its pricier competitors.

[2] Sarm Hippique Stresa in Grey ($740)

This grey and blue coat is stunning, and we can’t help but think that it would look even better atop a dapple grey.

[3] RJ Classics Victory in Navy/Olive ($566)

Aside from being flexible and comfortable, this coat comes adorned with pretty olive detailing.

[4] Kingsland Elvira Master Ladies Elegant Show Jacket in Navy ($499)

This sporty jacket is a more subdued color and features flattering stitching, fun pockets, and an alcantara collar.

[5] Alessandro Albanese Motionlite Ladies Competition Jacket in Primatova ($250)

Ultra-lightweight and super stretchy, this coat fits like a second skin and comes in a variety of fun colors.

