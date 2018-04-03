Olympic, World, and European Champions Entered for 2018 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event





Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Michael Jung of Germany, the record three-time defending Kentucky Three-Day Event champion and winner of the 2016 Rolex Grand Slam, tops the list of Eventing superstars, including Olympic, World, and European champions, entered for the prestigious 2018 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event (LRK3DE). America’s only ‘Four-Star’ level Eventing competition, known as the “Best Weekend All Year,” returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, April 26-29.

The competition will be fierce with $400,000 in prize money on the line and a chance at the $350,000 Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing, which is awarded to any rider who wins the Land Rover Kentucky, Mitsubishi Motors Badminton and Land Rover Burghley ‘Four Star’ Events in succession. Some riders are entered with up to three horses, and the list includes 43 riders with 56 horses representing 7 nations including: Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Ireland, New Zealand, Poland, and the United States. This year’s LRK3DE is also a qualifying selection trial for the Land Rover U.S. Eventing Team that will represent the U.S. in the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games™ in September.

The top names joining Jung for this year’s event include: Olympic Silver and Bronze medalist William Fox-Pitt of Great Britain—a three-time Kentucky Three-Day Event champion—along with countryman Oliver Townend, a three-time European Championship Gold medalist; Olympic Bronze medalist Christopher Burton of Australia; two-time Olympic veteran Hawley Bennett-Awad of Canada; Tim Bourke and Sam Watson of Ireland; Olympic veteran Joe Meyer of New Zealand; Olympic veteran Phillip Dutton and Mr. Medicott receive the Roger Haller Memorial Trophy for the Rolex/USEF National CCI4* Eventing Championship in 2017 for the fifth time (c) Michelle Dunn

Pawel Spisak of Poland; and U.S. Olympic veterans Phillip Dutton, Boyd Martin, William Coleman, Lauren Kieffer, and Kim Severson, to name a few.

“We are thrilled to have so many top names in the sport entered for this year’s event,” said Stewart Perry, president of Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI), organizer of the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. “It’s going to be very exciting to see who’s going to win the title this year and whether Michael Jung can make history again with a record fourth consecutive title!”

Defending Champion Jung has entered FischerRocana FST, his three-time Kentucky Three-Day Event winning partner with whom he also won the team Gold and individual Silver medals at the 2014 FEI World Equestrian Games™ (WEG). After the pair won theKentucky Three-Day Eventing 2015 and 2016, Jungbecame just the second rider in the event’s history to claim consecutive victories on the same horse. He then made Kentucky Three-Day Event history again when he won the title in 2017, making him the first rider to win three consecutive times since the event’s inception in 1978!

Jung is the first Eventing rider to hold the Olympic, World and European titles simultaneously and he leads the FEI World Eventing Athlete rankings. He won the individual Gold medal at the 2010 WEG in Kentucky as well as team Gold and individual Silver medals at 2014 WEG, double Gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic Games, and three consecutive European Championships (2011, 2013, 2015), a feat he achieved on three different horses! Jung successfully defended his Olympic title in 2016, re-claiming his individual Gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games aboard the same horse for yet another entry into the record books. He also won the individual Silver medal at the 2017 FEI European Championships in Poland.

The list of world-class riders entered to compete in the 2018 Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event includes:

of Poland, a four-time Olympic veteran (2016, 2012, 2008, 2004). Phillip Dutton of the U.S.A., a six-time Olympic veteran with two team Gold medals (2000, 1996) for his native Australia, a team Bronze (2004) and individual Bronze (2016) for the U.S.A. He’s a six-time WEG veteran, the 2008 Kentucky Champion, as well as a two-time Pan American Games Team Gold medalist (2015, 2007) and individual Silver medalist (2007). He’s also won the USEF CCI4* National Championship title a record five times.

of the U.S.A., a six-time Olympic veteran with two team Gold medals (2000, 1996) for his native Australia, a team Bronze (2004) and individual Bronze (2016) for the U.S.A. He’s a six-time WEG veteran, the 2008 Kentucky Champion, as well as a two-time Pan American Games Team Gold medalist (2015, 2007) and individual Silver medalist (2007). He’s also won the USEF CCI4* National Championship title a record five times. Boyd Martin of the U.S.A., a 2012 and 2016 Olympic veteran and two-time WEG competitor (2014, 2010). Team Gold medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games.

of the U.S.A., a 2012 and 2016 Olympic veteran and two-time WEG competitor (2014, 2010). Team Gold medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games. Lauren Kieffer of the U.S.A., Olympic veteran (2016), team Gold medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games. Winner of the USEF Four Star Championship at Kentucky (2014, 2016).

of the U.S.A., Olympic veteran (2016), team Gold medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games. Winner of the USEF Four Star Championship at Kentucky (2014, 2016). Kim Severson of the U.S.A., Olympic veteran winning individual Silver and team Bronze medals (2004), WEG team Gold medalist (2002) and three-time Kentucky champion (2005, 2004, 2002).

of the U.S.A., Olympic veteran winning individual Silver and team Bronze medals (2004), WEG team Gold medalist (2002) and three-time Kentucky champion (2005, 2004, 2002). William Coleman of the U.S.A., 2012 Olympic veteran.

of the U.S.A., 2012 Olympic veteran. Buck Davidson of the U.S.A., two-time WEG veteran (2014, 2010), two-time U.S. Olympic Team Alternate (2012, 2008) and winner of the USEF Four Star Championship at Kentucky (2013).

Many more of the sport’s leading riders from the U.S. and abroad are entered to compete. The full list of entries is available on line at the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event website at www.kentuckythreedayevent.com/entry-list/

