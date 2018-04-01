April Contest—Absorbine UltraShield® EX Insecticide & Repellent

Sponsored by Absorbine
Terisé Cole


UltraShield® EX Insecticide & Repellent delivers proven fly control that horse owners like you have counted on for decades. Known as “the fly spray in the black bottle,” UltraShield® EX uses a water-based formula that:

  • Kills and repels more than 70 species of insects
  • Kills and repels biting and nuisance flies, mosquitoes, ticks, and gnats
  • Contains multiple sunscreens and coat conditioners, including aloe and lanolin
  • Features a weatherproof formula
  • Designed for the most challenging conditions
  • Can be used on horses, dogs, and as a premise spray

Comments

comments