Ransome Rombauer Wins $50,000 Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Final; Lacey Gilbertson Named Overall Series Winner





Week 11 of the 2018 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) concluded on Sunday, March 25, with competition for up-and-coming stars of show jumping. In the $50,000 Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Final, 19-year-old Ransome Rombauer of St. Helena, CA, sped to the win riding her own Emorkus RE. The series winner was 24-year-old Lacey Gilbertson riding Baloppi. There were 30 entries in the $50,000 Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Final, and 11 found the ticket to a clear round and advanced to the jump-off. The fastest in the jump-off by nearly three-and-a-half seconds (43.73 seconds) was Rombauer and Emorkus RE, a nine-year-old KWPN gelding.

“I didn’t think about going clear,” admitted Rombauer. “Usually halfway through the jump-off I will think, ‘Oh, I’m going clear’ and then I’ll change my ride. I have to go out there and be very present, in the moment, and react and not plan it out too much or overthink. I heard [trainer] Spencer [Smith] at every other jump yelling at me to go faster and that really helped me push myself.”

This is Rombauer’s first year competing in the Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Series, and this was her third event in the series. She and Emorkus RE were third in the Semi-Final in week 8. She was the winner of the 2015 Platinum Performance USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals-West, but noted, “I don’t have a lot of experience in jump-offs and going fast.”

“He is a pretty sensitive horse and a little fussy in the mouth,” she said of Emorkus RE, her partner of less than a year that was imported by Canadian Olympic Champion Eric Lamaze. “When I first got him, he was pretty sensitive and reactive. He goes in a happy mouth bit and I could just two-point his canter all day. He never looks at the jumps and he’s great with the open water. I was really surprised because I’ve had horses who have had some issues at the open water and it’s the best feeling going around and not have to worry about that.”

Second-place finisher Coco Fath of Fairfield, CT, was especially pleased with her performance in the final after falling off in the semi-final. She and Huckleberry, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Hillside Farm LLC, finished double clear in 47.06 seconds. “I wanted to go in today having that off my mind and have a nice, solid round,” said the 17-year-old who won the George Morris Excellence in Equitation on Friday evening. “My jump-off, I was looking to go smooth and clear. I didn’t take out strides in the first or second line like Ransome did—I was just going for that clear. I was so impressed with my horse and he is the most amazing horse ever.”

Third place in the final went to Daisy Farish of Versailles, KY, riding Great White, a 10-year-old Holsteiner gelding by Cumano x Julio Mariner. They were clear in 49.86 seconds.

Leading from the very beginning of the series with a win in the first grand prix in week two was overall winner Lacey Gilbertson, 24, on Seabrook LLC’s Baloppi. The pair also won the semi-final in week 8. While they had four faults in the final jump-off, their consistency throughout all of the events easily landed them the series victory. “I owe my consistency definitely to my horse,” said Gilbertson of the 11-year-old Danish Warmblood mare. “She is very consistent and she always comes out every day the same. She is very simple, brave, and careful. She has given me a lot of confidence to be able to go in every time and know we can do it. She has no weaknesses. She is the most amazing animal in the entire world and I am very lucky to be able to call her mine. She’s good at everything. There’s nothing we’ve done that I have thought, ‘Whoa, she is in over her head’. She handles everything really well and has a very good brain.”

“The final was great; she jumped amazing in the first round and I got a little unlucky in the jump-off with having b of the double down, but I can’t really be disappointed,” she continued. “I think she’s had two rails all circuit and that’s pretty great, so I am pretty happy and very pleased with her.”

For her overall win, Gilbertson was presented with a Hermès mini saddle, a $10,000 store credit to Hermès, as well as an invitation to the Chantilly CSI 2* in France with transportation provided by The Dutta Corp. in association with Guido Klatte.

