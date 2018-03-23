2018 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final and FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final Paris Combinations Announced





US Equestrian announced the athlete/horse combinations that will represent the United States at the 2018 Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Final and FEI World Cup Dressage Final, April 11-15, at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

FEI World Cup Jumping Final

The following 11 U.S. jumping athletes qualified during the 2017-2018 World Cup qualifying season in their respective leagues (listed in qualifying order):

Longines FEI World Cup, North American East Coast Sub-League

McLain Ward of Brewster, NY, with Double H Farm and François Mathy’s HH Azur, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood mare

Alison Robitaille of Upperville, VA, with Bertram and Diana Firestone’s Ace, a 13-year-old KWPN gelding

Devin Ryan of Long Valley, NJ, with LL Show Jumpers, LLC’s Eddie Blue, a nine-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Beezie Madden of Cazenovia, NJ, with Abigail Wexner’s Breitling LS, an 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood stallion

Kristen Vanderveen of Wellington, FL, with Bull Run Jumpers Five LLC’s Bull Run’s Faustino de Tili, a 10-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion

Sarah Scheiring of Chester, NJ, with Cheval Equestrian LLC and Molly Ben-Menachem’s Dontez, a 10-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Andrew Kocher of Howell, NJ, with MKO Equestrian LLC’s Navalo de Poheton, a 17-year-old Selle Français gelding

Charlie Jacobs of Wellington, FL, with CMJ Sporthorse, LLC’s Cassinja S, a 12-year-old Zweibrücker mare

Longines FEI World Cup, North American West Coast Sub-League

Richard Spooner of Agua Dulce, CA, with his own and Tracy Katayama’s Chatinus, an 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding, and CNS Logistics, Inc’s Arthos R, a 13-year-old Dutch Warmblood stallion

Jamie Barge of Malibu, CA, with Kylie Co.’s Luebbo, a 13-year-old Oldenburg Springpferd gelding

Jenni McAllister of Sun Valley, CA, with LegisEquine.com’s Legis Touch The Sun, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding

FEI World Cup Dressage Final

The following two U.S. dressage combinations qualified during World Cup Qualifying Events in the North American League held throughout the 2017-2018 season:

Laura Graves of Geneva, FL, with her and Curt Maes’s Verdades, a 16-year-old KWPN gelding

Shelly Francis of Loxahatchee, FL, with Patricia Stempel’s Danilo, a 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding

