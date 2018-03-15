Take A Bow





Before “hunter hair” and tall boots, riders under the age of 12 get the luxury of showing with colorful show bows bouncing around on the ends of their braids. Gone are the days of plain ribbons and simple knots—these beautiful bows are adorned with bright colors, decorative stitching, pretty charms, and elaborate patterns!

[1] USHJA Foundation 3″ Tail Bow ($35)

Each sale of these pretty bows adorned with a jumping horse pattern donates a percentage of the proceeds to the United States Hunter Jumper Association Foundation.

ponytailbows.com

[2] Top Knot Show Bows Grey and Navy Stitched Bows (C$38)

Looking for a subtler take on show bows that are still fun? These grey and navy bows are elegant and chic.

topknotshowbows.com

[3] Ellie’s Bows Red, White, and Blue Plaid Bow ($26.95)

A fun argyle pattern makes these pretty bows preppy and cute!

elliesbows.com

[4] Belle and Bow Equestrian BahamaBelle ($25)

These tropical-colored bows are decorated with a Belle and Bow Equestrian charm and will have you feeling like you are in the Bahamas!

belleandbowequestrian.com

[5] Bowdangles Patriotic Flashy Fireworks ($40)

Perfect for the Fourth of July or to go along with a patriotic pony, these red, white, and blue bows are sure to make you the star of the show.

bowdangleshorseshowbows.com

