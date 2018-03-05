Colvin and Private Practice Win $50,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby at Deeridge Derby, Part of Palm Beach Masters Series

Victoria Colvin and Private Practice may have been together for only two weeks, but they jumped around the course like a seasoned partnership, garnering a score of 407 points over the two phases of the $50,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby, easily winning the feature event of the Deeridge Derby, part of the Palm Beach Masters series at Deeridge Farms, a spectacular world-class venue in Wellington, Florida.

Colvin and Private Practice, owned by Brad Wolf, scored a 194 in the first round of competition, the highest score given by Judges R. Scot Evans, Robert Crandall, Sissy Wickes and Linda Andrisani. They returned in the Handy round to repeat their stellar performance and they were awarded a score of 213 points, again the highest point total, to take the win.

“Private Practice is the perfect amount of careful,” said Colvin. “I think he was pretty amazing here. I could not be happier with his performance today. He was a jumper before, but I thought he would be a good hunter. I think his background as a jumper has helped prepare him for a successful Derby career, especially today when you had to canter right from the in-gate to a big first fence. There is nothing I would change right now about his jump. All I would change is his bridlepath, it is at least a foot long!”

Red Ryder, owned by Tracy Freels and ridden by Hannah Isop, placed second. The pair scored a 182 in the first round and returned to score a 206 in the Handy round for a total score of 388 points. “I loved Steve Stephens’ course yesterday,” said Isop. “It worked out really well for my horse. Today I was a little nervous about all the left turns, but my horse handled it great. He is a little guy with a big heart. He is just coming back from an injury; he has been off for two years and this is his first big class back so I am really happy.”

Amy Momrow and Aeroplane, owned by Melissa Wright, finished in third with a total score of 380.5 points – 181.5 from the first round and 199 from the Handy round. “The course today gave us a chance to showcase the great space of this field,” said Momrow. “I want to thank Deeridge and the Jacobs family for putting on an event like this. To have the hunters showcased like this is wonderful.”

