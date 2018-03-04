Liza Boyd Wins World Equestrian Center USHJA National Hunter Derby at Deeridge Derby

The majesty and grace of some of the world’s best hunters were on display at the Deeridge Derby, part of the Palm Beach Masters series at Deeridge Farms, a spectacular world-class venue in Wellington, FL.

Liza Boyd and Clemens, owned by the family’s Finally Farm, won the $5,000 World Equestrian Center USHJA National Hunter Derby in convincing style. The pair had the highest score in the first round over the Steve Stephens designed course, garnering a 92 and then topped that off with a 93 in the second round. There was no question about how well they had done as they finished the final round, as Boyd’s father, Jack Towell, enthusiastically voiced his pleasure for all to hear. Boyd adds this victory to her more than 25 USHJA International and National Hunter Derby titles. With her famous mount Brunello, she won the 2013, 2014, and 2015 USHJA International Hunter Derby Championships.

“Clemens is an up-and-coming Derby prospect that I am really excited about, he may even be my next Brunello,” said Boyd. “The course today suited him. Steve Stephens and I get along really well, I just love the way his courses flow. He gives you a lot of bending lines that allow you to gallop; they are very inviting. The grass rode beautifully, the jumps were excellent, it was a really great experience for an up-and-coming Derby horse. I couldn’t be happier.”

“He did the Derby Finals last year, but because he is not super seasoned on the grass, I wanted to take advantage of this National Derby and of this venue on the grass with the goal of building him up for the International Derbies. It is so nice to come here and have a one ring venue for the horses. I got to spend a little extra time with him. That is always an advantage.”

Maria Rasmussen and Hobbs Lane had to settle for second place even though they received great scores from judges R. Scot Evans and Robert Crandall including a 94 in the second round, a score that topped everyone including Boyd and Clemens. They were the first competitors on course for the first round and held the lead for more than half the class with a score of 88. Hobbs Lane, owned by Sunset View Farm, entered the Handy round in third place and laid down an amazing trip. Taking every option, they earned 94 points and reserve honors.

