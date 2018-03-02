Private Practice and Victoria Colvin Take Hunter Derby Welcome Stake at Deeridge Derby

Private Practice and Victoria Colvin cruised to victory in the $5,000 SBS Farms International Hunter Derby Welcome Stake Friday at the Deeridge Derby, part of the Palm Beach Masters series at Deeridge Farms, a spectacular world-class venue in Wellington, Florida.

The format for the Welcome Stake was: one round over the Steve Stephens designed course with each entry being scored by two panels of two judges each who gave the competitors a score, then the two scores were added for the point total for the round. Panel One was comprised Robert Crandall and R. Scott Evans. Panel Two was Sissy Wickes and Linda Andrisani. Any ties in scoring were broken by assessing the scores from Panel One and the pair that had the higher score went on top.

Colvin and the 9-year-old gelding, Private Practice, owned by Brad Wolf, bested a starting field of 54 entries quite handily. Their cumulative score of 177.50 proved uncatchable. “We just got Peter two weeks ago so I didn’t know what to expect,” said Colvin. “He used to be a jumper and probably didn’t have the scope needed to jump 1.60m so they sold him to Brad [Wolf]. I think he is going to be a very special horse, especially for the derbies. It is a blast to ride in this open galloping field at Deeridge. It is like the old hunters. Our plan was to go a little slower and smooth, just to make sure he didn’t convert back to his jumper days, but he was just great. His jumps were nice and smooth. All the lines rode nice and forward so we were able to just stroke right up the lines easily because he has such a big stride.”

“When we first got him I thought, ‘Wow this is a really nice horse and he might be able to win Derby Finals,'” Colvin continued. “How often do you get a hunter who is careful and can jump 1.40-1.45m easily? Brad used to own Cuba, who won the Finals last year. Brad sold Cuba right before the Finals, so he is very excited about this horse because he has always wanted a Derby horse. Seeing that this was his first attempt at anything Derby, I think Brad might get his wish.”

Second place went to Red Ryder and Hannah Isop for owner Tracy Freels. They scored a 172.0. Red Ryder, a 14-year-old Selle Francais gelding, also came from the jumper ranks and has been doing the High Performance Hunters and Derbies ever since under the guidance of Isop.

Jennifer Alfano and Miss Lucy went early in the order and had led the class, but their score of 169.0 would not hold up, and Alfano and the 16-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare, owned by Sharon O’Neill, wound up settling for third place.

The judged 3′ Deeridge Hunter Derby Warm-Up, sponsored by Sea Change Farm, was the busiest class of the day, with nearly 100 entries navigating the course in preparation for the Derby Weekend. Daisy Farish and Meralex Farm’s Cinemagic emerged victorious with a score of 174 points from the judges. Second place was awarded to Maria Rasmussen and Hobbs Lane, owned by Sunset View Farm, with a score of 170.5 points.

In the Deeridge Jumper Ring, the 1.30M Jumper II 2B saw the North Star entry, Darthus and Charlotte Jacobs, come away with the win. They completed both of their rounds penalty free stopping the clock in the jump-off in a time of 30.360 seconds. “My horse has a big stride and I thought he could do a five stride to the bending line,” Jacobs said. “I figured why not take a shot and he did it quite easily so it worked out well.”

The 1.20M Jumper II 2B was won by Savannah SN with owner/rider Jessie Smith in the irons. The pair were fault free in both rounds in a time of 31.165 to take the blue ribbon.

Col De Knolton and Melissa Welker won the 1.10M Jumper II 2b with a double clear performance n a time of 31.078.

