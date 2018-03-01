March Contest—Maxtra Saddle Pad from Intrepid International
Sponsored by Intrepid International
Maxtra is the most versatile saddle pad on the market and provides a pad for every type of competition, every discipline, and every rider.
The Maxtra Pad difference:
- High impact foam creates maximum pressure absorption and dispersion
- Contoured wither relief design for comfort
- Premium quilted cotton with non-slip surface to ensure the pad stays in place without billets
- Allows you to improve your riding and enhance your horse’s performance