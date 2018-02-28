Carry On—Equestrian Bags

Whether you’re carrying your riding gear or your everyday necessities, a cute bag is the cherry on top of a perfect outfit. Check out these six equestrian inspired bags that are as fun as they are functional!

[1] Rebecca Ray Burghley Horse Hunt Brunch Bag ($128)

Carry everything you need in this fashion forward tote that goes perfectly, as the name suggests, with brunch.

rebeccaraydesign.com

[2] Tucker Tweed Wellington Wristlet ($125)

This fun wristlet, named after the hometown of the famous Winter Equestrian Festival, conveniently holds all your essentials and looks cute!

tuckertweed.com

[3] The Painting Pony Haflinger Horse Lover Accessory Pouch ($18.95)

An adorable Halflinger and a cute clutch? Yes please!

thepaintingpony.com

[4] Hunt Club Show Day Crossbody ($85)

Easily take this classic crossbody from Hunt Club’s collaboration with Rebecca Ray Designs from the barn to a fun night out.

shophuntclub.com

[5] Kelley and Company Whimsical Stick Horse Tote ($14.99)

A horse of a different shape! This fun, Ellen Sallas-designed tote is ready to carry all your barn necessities.

kelleyandcompany.com

[6] Gray’s of Shenstone Barrington Bag (£225.00)

Whether you’re going on vacation or to a horse show, this handy leather bag with equestrian flair is perfect for packing up and hitting the road.

grayscountrygifts.com

