Carry On—Equestrian Bags
Whether you’re carrying your riding gear or your everyday necessities, a cute bag is the cherry on top of a perfect outfit. Check out these six equestrian inspired bags that are as fun as they are functional!
[1] Rebecca Ray Burghley Horse Hunt Brunch Bag ($128)
Carry everything you need in this fashion forward tote that goes perfectly, as the name suggests, with brunch.
rebeccaraydesign.com
[2] Tucker Tweed Wellington Wristlet ($125)
This fun wristlet, named after the hometown of the famous Winter Equestrian Festival, conveniently holds all your essentials and looks cute!
tuckertweed.com
[3] The Painting Pony Haflinger Horse Lover Accessory Pouch ($18.95)
An adorable Halflinger and a cute clutch? Yes please!
thepaintingpony.com
[4] Hunt Club Show Day Crossbody ($85)
Easily take this classic crossbody from Hunt Club’s collaboration with Rebecca Ray Designs from the barn to a fun night out.
shophuntclub.com
[5] Kelley and Company Whimsical Stick Horse Tote ($14.99)
A horse of a different shape! This fun, Ellen Sallas-designed tote is ready to carry all your barn necessities.
kelleyandcompany.com
[6] Gray’s of Shenstone Barrington Bag (£225.00)
Whether you’re going on vacation or to a horse show, this handy leather bag with equestrian flair is perfect for packing up and hitting the road.
grayscountrygifts.com