Mitchell, Stewart, and Colvin Win Double Championships in WEF WCHR Week

Katherine Newman and Brady Mitchell Share Equine Tack & Nutritionals Green Hunter 3’6” Championship

Dandelion, piloted by Katherine Newman and owned by Allwyn Court, was named champion of the Equine Tack & Nutritionals Green Hunter 3’6” division alongside Kind of Blue, ridden by Brady Mitchell and owned by Float On Equestrian, LLC, after a California split in the International Ring on Thursday.

Newman jumped to first, second, and third-place ribbons and placed sixth under saddle aboard Dandelion, an 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare by Heartbreaker. She has had the ride for two years and just recently brought the mare back after some time off following the 2017 USHJA Pre-Green Incentive Program Championship. “She had done a lot so we wanted to take a break and get her ready for the 3’6”,” said Newman, who now calls Wellington home, but originally hails from Upperville, VA. “We came down [to Florida] early and did lots of trail riding with her. She feels like she’s back in a groove and has been really consistent now.”

Newman has been competing during WCHR Week at WEF since she piloted ponies, but hasn’t won a championship in several years, saying, “I had a lot of fun just getting to ride out there. It’s nice to change it up and my horse loves this type of venue and being able to gallop around. Even without being champion, I was having fun anyway.” “To be honest, I hadn’t really thought about the night class,” continued Newman of Saturday evening’s $100,000 WCHR Peter Wetherill Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular. “But, now obviously that’s my goal for the rest of the week!”

Sharing the tricolor with Newman, Mitchell and Kind of Blue, a six-year-old Swedish Warmblood gelding by Bravour, were second, third, and fourth over fences and second in the under saddle to also claim champion. “This is my favorite week of the entire year,” said Mitchell, who is originally from Canada, but now splits his time between Wellington and North Salem, NY. “This is like Christmas for me. I get so excited and I try to have my horses peak during this week. Everything I have done has basically been about preparing for this week and it’s so fun when the plan comes together. My horse was fantastic.”

Mitchell has placed third, fourth, and fifth in the Hunter Spectacular at WEF, but is still searching for a win, saying, “I am dying to win it; it’s like the Aachen of hunters.”

Of Kind Of Blue, a mount that Mitchell imported from Sweden last winter, he noted, “What’s special about him is this is only his second week ever doing 3’6”. Last week was his first. He has always been a good-natured horse and a really good jumper. I got him ready for this week by jumping him in a huge grass field and right from the first go he stepped up to the plate.”

Reserve champion honors in the Equine Tack & Nutritionals Green Hunter 3’6” division were presented to Hemingway, ridden by Sandra Ferrell and owned by Stephanie Bulger, and Small Occasion, ridden by Elizabeth Boyd and owned by Iwasaki & Reilly.

Victoria Colvin and Grand Affair Take Champion Ribbon in Green Conformation Hunter

Victoria Colvin bested a field of 17 competitors with her mount, Grand Affair, owned by Huckleberry Farm, in the Green Conformation Hunter Division. The pair were crowned champion on Thursday following their first-place win over fences on Wednesday in the International Arena, their top place honors in the model, and a blue ribbon in Thursday’s under saddle. Reserve honors went to Christopher Payne aboard Fibonacci, owned by Sorensen Stables with a second in the model, a third in the under saddle, and a first and sixth over fences.

“Yesterday was my first time riding him,” said Colvin of the handsome six-year-old Holsteiner gelding. “Today he was amazing. It was just bad luck on the one [lead] change, but then we won the hack, so it worked out! For our future plans, I’m thinking that we will try the [$100,000 WCHR Peter Wetherill Hunter Spectacular] night class.”

Brady Mitchell and Elizabeth Boyd Take Heathman Farm Performance Hunter 3’6” Championship

Thursday’s Heathman Farm Performance Hunter 3’6” division featured two champions after a traditional split of the exhibitor pool. Brady Mitchell and his mount, Seaside, owned by Eliza Kimball, won the Heathman Farm Performance Hunter 3’6” Section A championship after they placed first in the under saddle and first, second, and third over fences. Elizabeth Boyd and Cassanto, owned by Maggie Hill, was named champion along with Mitchell after a second place finish in the under saddle and two first place finishes over fences.

“He really jumped gorgeous,” said Mitchell of the 12-year-old gelding. “I never had to touch the reins, and I was thrilled. He actually seems to like this field better than any ring I’ve ridden him in yet. A lot of horses come in and get star struck or lost, but he was right on the job and felt great.”

Mitchell added that winning a class earlier in the day was what set him apart from the other 83 exhibitors competing for the championship title in the International Arena. “I definitely was riding with confidence,” said Mitchell. “I always ride with confidence after I am lucky enough to win something, which I was earlier today. I just started with a really good rhythm, and I felt like he allowed me to help him measure all the fences beautifully.”

Boyd joined Mitchell in the winner’s circle and commented on her 11-year-old chestnut’s maturity in the challenging arena. “He is very seasoned going out on that field,” said Boyd. “ He has been out there [for many] years and he did Derby Finals last year, so I knew he had a good shot at the 3’6” performance.”

The professional added that her goal with the gelding is for him to be the perfect partner for Maggie Hill, Cassanto’s lessee from Jackson, WY, in the Junior Hunter division at the Devon Horse Show this year. “This week is great exposure, and I think it sets [the horses] up for horse shows like Devon where you’re in a bigger ring,” said Boyd. “It is a nice start to introducing [Maggie and Cassanto] to doing derby classes and being out on the big open field and having those lines where you have to do nine and ten (strides). We are well prepared because the course designers have done a good job in the [E.R. Mische] Grand Hunter Ring in the last couple weeks of giving us bending eights and nines, so the horse and rider were prepped for that out there.”

Reserve honors were shared by Poker Face, ridden by Jennifer Bliss, and owned by Harris Hill Farm, LLC, and Scripted, ridden by Kelley Farmer, and owned by Aizlynn Radwanski.

Scott Stewart Wins Double Championship Titles in Antares Sellier France High Performance Working Hunter and High Performance Conformation Hunter

Scott Stewart took home two championship wins today aboard Catch Me, owned by Gochman Sport Horses LLC, in the Antares Sellier France High Performance Working Hunter division, and aboard Lucador, owned by Dr. Betsee Parker, in the High Performance Conformation Hunter division.

Catch Me, an 11-year-old Holsteiner gelding, was champion last week in the WEF 5 Amateur Owner Hunter Over 35 with Becky Gochman, and continued to impress the judges into week six as Stewart piloted the grey to first place in the High Performance Working Hunter under saddle. The pair were first, first, and second over fences. “He had two 94s and an 89,” said Stewart. “I don’t think he could go any better. I did show him one week in High Performance (here) and he hasn’t done that division much. I plan on using him on Saturday night [for the $100,000 WCHR Peter Wetherill Hunter Spectacular]. He feels better than ever and he has really matured.”

Jennifer Hannan aboard Olympic Fire took the reserve championship win with a fourth in the under saddle and a first, second, and third over fences.

When asked about his winning rounds in the High Performance Conformation Hunter, Stewart commented that today marked a bold start to Lucador’s return from some time away from the show ring. “He hasn’t shown since the National Horse Show, where he was champion,” said Stewart. “He was champion at [The Devon Horse Show] as well. He is super, a beautiful mover, and he has won at every horse show. He is definitely one of the best horses I have ever had.”

Stewart’s notable mount took the top scores of the week aboard the 10-year-old Oldenburg with two 92s and a 90. Stewart was crowned reserve champion with his other mount in the division, Private Life, owned by Dr. Betsee Parker. The duo were first in the under saddle and first, first, third, and seventh over fences.

Kelley Farmer and Shameless Crowned Champion in the Equine Tack & Nutritionals Green Hunter 3’9”

Kelley Farmer continued her winning streak into week six of the Winter Equestrian Festival with a championship win in the Equine Tack & Nutritional Green Hunter 3’9” division aboard Shameless, owned by Aizlynn Radwanski & Autumn View. Farmer jumped the eight-year-old gelding to a first, fourth, and sixth over fences with a first place win in the under saddle. “This is my third week with him,” said Farmer. “We were a little rusty the first week here, but he was champion in both divisions last week, and he walked out here and was champion [again]. He has done nothing but progress and be a great horse. He is big-strided, scopey, light, and he’s easy.”

Farmer and Shameless won the $15,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Hunt and Go only two weeks ago here in the International Arena and have continued to prevail in the challenging ring. “So far, he’s been a dream,” said Farmer.

Reserve honors went to Patricia Griffith and Chicago, owned by Callie Seaman, with a second in the under saddle and a first and second over fences.

Victoria Colvin and Holly Orlando Capture Joint Championship Win in Marshall & Sterling Insurance Performance Working Hunter 3’3”

Victoria Colvin and Holly Orlando were both named champion of week six’s Marshall & Sterling Insurance Performance Working Hunter 3’3” division. Colvin and her mount, For Ever, owned by Victoria Colvin LLC, were first, first, and second over fences, while Orlando aboard Precedent, owned by Lindsay Maxwell, claimed a first in the under saddle and a first, fourth, and fifth over fences.

Colvin, who has had the six-year-old gelding for a few years now, emerged from her championship presentation in ring seven and hopped on the young Holsteiner bareback with a big smile on her face. “He is really special,” said Colvin. “He jumps probably better than any of my other rides, but he is still a baby.”

Orlando was equally pleased with her ride aboard Precedent, also known as Enzo. Thursday’s championship win marked the Wellington, FL, professional’s second week showing the seven-year-old Oldenburg gelding and second consecutive championship win in the Performance Working Hunter 3’3” division. “He felt a little bit tired today, but it’s been so hot and it’s day two,” said Orlando. “He is a really good jumper, and he won the under saddle, so he is pretty much the total package.”

The reserve championship title was shared between Victoria Colvin aboard Fonteyn, owned by John & Stephanie Ingram, and Laura Bowery riding Prince of Thieves, owned by Stormy Good.

