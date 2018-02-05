Ireland’s Daniel Coyle Claims Title in $220,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping at the CP Palm Beach Masters CSI3* -W, Presented by Sovaro®

Daniel Coyle of Ireland believed it was a little luck and a fair amount of strategy that helped him win the five horse jump-off in the $220,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Wellington. Riding Cita, owned by Ariel Grange, Coyle defeated U.S. Olympic veterans Laura Kraut, and Margie Engle to win the prestigious event at Deeridge Farms on Sunday at the CP Palm Beach Masters CSI3* -W, Presented by Sovaro® (PBM).

“It’s an amazing feeling to be with anyone of these two girls and every one of the five that were in the jump-off, which never makes it any easier when the riders were as good as they were,” said Coyle. “I had seen Margie’ s round and I thought that’s going to be hard to beat, never mind McLain and Laura coming behind me. I’m just happy to have won today.”

The course challenged some of the best in the field of 40 qualifiers. Many were caught right at the first fence, which surprised renowned course designer Alan Wade. “When I walked the course with the sponsors I said this is the smallest fence on the course and it won’t fall,” said Wade. “The fence was slightly uphill, it wasn’t over big and it wasn’t over wide. You had to be paying attention and you had to come with a bit of a pace and make sure you cleared the back rail and I think some people got a bit snookered there. The first fence is a test the same as the last fence.”

The international jump-off began with Israel’s Danielle Goldstein and Lizziemary, owned by the Golden Group, who had a rail down, leaving Goldstein in fourth place and opening the door for the remaining four. Margie Engle and Royce, owned by Gladewinds Partners, LLC, were clear in 35.30 seconds for third place. However, she believed that she could have made up some time in the early part of the course. “In hindsight, I probably should have done six strides down the first line. It’s his first class back, so I was a little bit cautious down the first line. He picked it up and he finished great so I was very happy with him,” said Engle.

Coyle was third out of the five in the jump-off. He believed that his position in the jump-off was the key to his victory, clearing the course in a speedy time of 34.79 seconds. “I think the order that I had played a good part, it made a big difference,” said Coyle. “I was right in the middle of five very good jumpers. Margie gave a very, very good ride. I don’t think there was much difference in time. Margie had done seven down the first line and I had done six and I think that’s the only place that I got her. That put a little pressure on me to be fast and obviously I put a little pressure on the people behind me and it worked out my way.”

McLain Ward followed Coyle on HH Callas, owned by Double H Farm. The reigning Longines FEI World Cup Champion was on track for a clear until he knocked down the second fence of the double leaving him in fifth place and only Laura Kraut left to try to take the title away from Coyle. Kraut and Confu, owned by St. Bride’s Farm, were fast and clear and it was a question as to whether it was fast enough for the win. Everyone anxiously awaited for the Longines timers to show the results, and then +.35 showed on the board. Kraut was second stopping the clock at 35.14 seconds.

“I listened to the announcer and he made it sound that possibly I had done it, but then he said not quite. I saw Margie go and she was flying, I didn’t see Daniel go because I was walking up to the arena, but I know how fast he is and how quick his horse is,” said Kraut. “I really felt that I could have done one less stride to the third jump. He turned so fast that I had to catch up to him so I think that made us a bit slow. When it’s three tenths of a second, it’s a blink of an eye, you don’t know, I wish I had done something, but I’m pleased to be sitting at the head table.”

It seemed as if everyone was pleased to be at the head table and at the CP Palm Beach Masters as riders continually expressed their gratitude towards the Jacobs family. “I just want to reiterate that everyone, including my clients, say this is the best and nicest event we go to all year,” said Engle. “They have all done an amazing job.”

“It’s very much a family affair, we are all really proud to be able to share this venue with everyone,” responded Lou Jacobs, Co-President of the CP Palm Beach Masters. “The family involvement goes back to Gene Mische and it’s nice for us. It’s part of our legacy in the sport to be able to host this event. We’re really pleased that everyone had a good time.”

Special Presentations presented on Sunday:

Prior to the start of the Grand Prix, a special ceremony was held to honor the memory Hunter Harrison, who passed away on December 16, 2017. Harrison was a prominent figure in show jumping as a sponsor, owner, business advisor and avid supporter. He supported some of the sport’s top riders and his Double H Farm has owned and produced some of the sport’s best horses. Harrison brought support of companies he led to the sport as some of show jumping’s most important sponsors. As part of the ceremony, CP and the Palm Beach Masters established The Hunter Harrison Award, which was presented to Ariel Grange, the owner of the winning horse of the $220,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Wellington.

The “Doc Spirit” Ward, presented by M. Michael Meller and Charlie Jacobs, went to Daniel Goldstein’s Lizziemary. The Doc Spirit Award was established in honor of Dr. John R. Steele, and is presented annually to the horse that best exemplifies the heart and athleticism necessary to be competitive at the highest levels of show jumping.

The Michael M. Meller Style Award was presented to Beezie Madden. The award is given to the rider who has displayed an exemplary style of riding over fences during the competition.

Comments

comments