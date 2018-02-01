Third Annual CP Palm Beach Masters CSI3*-W Presented by Sovaro® Kicks Off with Horse Inspection

The third annual CP Palm Beach Masters CSI3*-W Presented by Sovaro® (PBM) kicked off Wednesday afternoon with the FEI Horse Inspection at Deeridge Farms in Wellington, Florida. There were 69 horses accepted to compete in the FEI division of the elite event, featuring the $220,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping.The event runs February 1- 4 on the beautiful private farm owned by the Jacobs family. Renowned show jumper and family member, Charlie Jacobs, will be participating.

“Today was the kickoff to a very exciting week. It’s really a thrill to be here,” said Jacobs. “It’s an honor for me, in cooperation with my parents, my brother and family, to host a show with riders and horses of this caliber. We look forward to a great competition and a great weekend.”

The PBM offers nearly $400,000 in prize money. The penultimate event in the east of the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping North American League qualifying riders for the 2018 Longines FEI World Cup™ Final in Paris, France in April showcases a star-studded lineup of Olympic and FEI World Cup™ Champions including the reigning World Cup champion, McLain Ward, who won the Final last April in Omaha.

Ward’s four-time Olympic teammate, Beezie Madden, who shares his 2004 and 2008 Olympic team Gold and 2016 team Silver medals and also has an individual Bronze medal that she won in 2008, also has won the Longines FEI World Cup™ Final, having won in 2013. Other U.S. Olympic veterans entered include team Gold medalist Laura Kraut, who took second place in last year’s $216,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ qualifier at the Masters, Lauren Hough and team Gold and Silver medalist Leslie Howard, also a World Cup Champion, having won in 1986.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the biggest and best horse shows all over the world,” said Howard. “I’ve never seen a more beautiful horse show than what they have here at the CP Palm Beach Masters at Deeridge Farms and it is very exciting to be a part of it.”

Thursday’s PBM lineup includes the FEI $35,000 CP Welcome Stake, a $7,500 1.30m class and the $2,500 THIS 1.20m class. Friday features the $35,000 Sovaro® Palm Beach Masters Qualifier culminating with the $220,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping on Sunday.

