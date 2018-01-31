Winter Riding Wear

1. Roeckl Roeck-Grip Winter Gloves

These gloves are the perfect middle ground for those who want to keep their hands warm without sacrificing feel! Made with Roeckl’s classic Roeck-Grip material that keeps your reins from slipping through your fingers, these winter gloves are also lined with an ultra soft fleece to prevent your phalanges from freezing. Our tester was not a fan of winter riding gloves until trying these—she loved the warmth the gloves offered without being bulky and cumbersome. Though slightly on the pricier side for a pair of gloves, these are made beautifully, are long-lasting, and are perfect for those winter afternoon rides.

Buy it: roeckl.de; $59

2. Kerrits Shoe-In Wool Sock

Having cold feet is one of the worst things while working or riding at the barn. Kerrits decided that no rider should deal with this and created their Shoe-In Wool Socks, which are perfect for those even with poor circulation. The wool, which our tester found to be soft and non-itchy, kept her feet perfectly warm for hours at the barn, and was also pleased by how many cute styles they came in. Our tester does recommend washing them first if you have wider calves; the one size fits all makes the elastic a bit tight and a quick wash might help loosen it. At a fair price and a color for everyone, these socks are a no-brainer!

Buy it: kerrits.com; $24

3. Kastel Denmark Charlotte Merino Wool ¼ Zip

Staying warm without feeling like an over-bundled Randy in A Christmas Story is a constant struggle in the wintertime. Thanks to this wool top from Kastel Denmark, you won’t be yelling “I can’t put my arms down!” The soft (a.k.a. not itchy) merino wool traps heat to keep you cozy and wicks moisture away so you stay dry no matter how hard you are working. Our tester loved how thin and breathable this quarter zip top is while still keeping her warm. While our tester does suggest wearing another layer when it is really chilly, this top kept her warm with just a vest through New England’s late fall and early winter.

Buy it: kasteldenmark.com; $99

4. FITS ThermaMAX TechTread Winter Full Seat Breech

These winter riding pants are a dream come true for equestrians in the Northeast. Not only do they feel like your favorite pair of sweatpants, the fabric is also extremely breathable, making for long lasting comfort even while riding. Our tester loved the rubberized ink dots for secure seating while riding, and anti-chafing of the thighs during work hours in the barn. The thick belt loops and handy side pocket are added pluses. The breeches do run a bit small; our tester recommends get the next size up. At a reasonable price, these are a pair of breeches that will last many winters.

Buy it: fitsriding.com; $149

