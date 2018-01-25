Kicking it with Kangaroos in Australia

G’day mates! This month we are taking a look at the great Outback! From the water to the desert, Australians live life to the fullest, and on the edge. Be ready for an adventure when you make it to Australia!

Australia has quite a bit of land to it. However, there are thrills in each of the six sections; Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria. Australia’s Capitol, Sydney, is of course going to have much to hold for tourists, especially our horse lovers. The Sydney International Equestrian Centre is a prized gem in Australia’s equestrian world. This place has it all—tracks, trails, stables, a cross-country course, accommodations, and of course gorgeous arenas. The Centre holds various events, including the Australian Vaulting Championships, Arabian Races, Dressage Finals, etc. Events happen all year long, so be sure to check their website to see if anything of interest is going on while you visit!

Just south of Sydney is Australia’s highest peak, Mount Kosciuszko. This is a hot spot for those who really want to push it, whether it be biking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter, the Austrailian Alps in Victoria will treat anyone wanting to get out in nature. For those looking for something a bit easier, check out the Great Alpine Road and enjoy the towns along the way, as well as some interesting wildlife.

For the deep sea lovers, Austrailian adventures definitely include a trip to the Great Barrier Reef. This is, of course, the largest coral reef system in the world that allows for visitors of Queensland to swim, dive, snorkel, and sail through this world treasure. Meet various breeds and species of fish and other marine life. Pro Dive Cairn does a special Sleep on The Reef three-day cruise that is filled with diving and snorkeling adventures along the reef.

In The Red Centre, located in the Northern Territory, riders can take a step off the beaten path and enjoy Australia from the saddle, but not on a horse. Uluru Camel Tours are especially popular for those wanting a unique experience among the various types of wildlife. However, those who want to meet the Australian-themed animals need to head south to, yes, Kangaroo Island. South Australia’s Kangaroo Island is home to many of the staple wildlife that tourists will want to meet, including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, penguins, echidnas, and diverse birds.

When it comes to traveling, it’s always important to decide ahead of time what your priorities will be for the trip. That’s when you look into what to do and where to stay. For the adventure seekers, they can hit pretty much any region of Australia and have a tale to tell when they get home. However, the best place to relax is Perth, the capitol of Western Australia. This place has it all, the city life, beaches, spas, and is right in prime wine regions. Wherever you plan to go, just be sure it meets all of your expectations, it’s safe to say somewhere in Australia will!

WHAT TO DO

ULURU CAMEL TOURS

If you’re looking to take your riding to the next level, try the Uluru Camel Tours!

ulurucameltours.com.au

PRO DIVE CAIRN’S SLEEP ON THE REEF

Dive, sleep, and eat on a three-day cruise that is perfect for adventurous ocean lovers.

prodivecairns.com/3dayouterreef

HANSON BAY WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

Say hello to the wildlife of Australia at Hanson Bay Wildlife Sanctuary on Kangaroo Island, with day and night tours!

hansonbay.com.au

WHERE TO STAY

KANGAROO ISLAND WILDERNESS RETREAT

Right in the heart of Kangroo Island, this cute resort takes care of anything you may need, along with taking care of the need to meet an abundant amount of cute native creatures!

kiwr.com

TERRACE HOTEL

This luxurious hotel will make you want to stay and never leave with fine dining, a bar, and cozy liv- ing quarters right in the middle of Perth.

terracehotelperth.com.au

PULLMAN SYDNEY AIR- PORT

Sometimes when you stay in a new place, you want to be right near the airport. Here, you are literally right there, stay- ing in contemporary and comfortable rooms.

pullmansydneyairport.com.au

WHERE TO EAT

1908 CRONULLA

The beautiful architecture matches the great taste of coastal meals at this Cronulla hidden gem.

1908cronulla.com.au

MELBA

Hidden in Southbank Mel- bourne is Melba, a lovely little place for any type of occasion or meal, includ- ing high tea!

melbarestaurant.com.au

C RESTURANT

While in the city of Perth, be sure to head up to the 33rd floor and check out this chic restaurant that will put you in the mood for a good night out!

crestaurant.com.au

