Old Salem Farm to Host 2018 Dressage and Jumping Adequan® FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships

Old Salem Farm has been selected by US Equestrian (USEF) to host the 2018 Dressage Adequan® FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships (NAJYRC), presented by Gotham North, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Jumping Adequan® FEI North American Junior Children and Young Rider Championships (NAJChYRC), presented by Gotham North, pending Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) approval.

The 2018 Dressage NAJYRC, featuring athletes ranging from 14 to 21 years of age, and Jumping NAJChYRC, showcasing riders from 12 to 21 years old, will run from August 1 through 5 at Old Salem Farm’s 120-acre facility based in North Salem, NY. With four all-weather rings and a world-renowned grand prix jumping field, Old Salem Farm will celebrate the multi-discipline event by showcasing the future stars of horse sport.

“Old Salem Farm has established itself as a facility that can successfully, conveniently, and safely produce horse shows at the top level, and we feel that the championships will thrive here,” said Old Salem Farm Manager, Alan Bietsch. “We are very grateful to the FEI and USEF for recognizing Old Salem Farm as a facility that can not only host these events, but also exceed the expectations of riders, trainers, and visitors to the farm.

“This is an honor for Old Salem Farm, but also for the surrounding communities in Westchester County and beyond,” continued Bietsch, who leads Old Salem Farm to contribute nearly $300 million in local economic impact annually. “This event will surely be another boost to the local economy with visitors being drawn from all corners of North America, and we look forward to involving local businesses, hotels, and organizations.”

The team at Old Salem Farm is dedicated to providing top course designing, exceptional footing, and an unmatched rider experience during the championships. Riders and guests will be treated to iconic double-decker VIP tents, partnerships with local businesses to offer food trucks, boutique shopping, as well as a pop-up café and restaurant from Clock Tower Grill based in nearby Brewster, NY.

The greater Westchester area is a location teeming with equestrian talent, including the likes of three-time Olympic team medalist McLain Ward, who hails just minutes from Old Salem Farm in Brewster, NY. Ward has been an influential supporter of the growth and advancement that has taken place at Old Salem Farm, saying, “I grew up in the Westchester, Putnam area where Old Salem Farm has always been an institution. In the last ten to 15 years, the Hakim family has made an incredible investment to the infrastructure and really built it into a phenomenal facility; the footing is second to none and it has an iconic grand prix field as well as a very experienced team.

“Being a New Yorker, I think New York City and the surrounding area is the center of the universe, so we are very proud to have this event there,” continued Ward, who won a team gold medal and individual silver medal at Young Riders in 1991. “These championships are important events for people like myself and Georgina Bloomberg [of Gotham North], who is also very supportive of this event, so to see it be as great an event as it can be is very near and dear to our hearts. In the past, Young Riders has been a benchmark event and a springboard toward a career in international show jumping. It’s something that, if done successfully, is not only a great help toward the rest of your riding career, but also something you take with you the rest of your life.”

According to USEF President Murray Kessler, the NAJYRC and NAJChYRC were initiated to foster the development and success of youth dressage and jumping athletes in North America, saying, “These championships are a very important part of the developmental pathway that USEF must prioritize. For many young athletes, this is the first time that they will get championship experience or the opportunity to compete as part of a team representing their country, so these championships are a big deal. I am very proud of how everyone came together to give this event the importance that it deserves.”

