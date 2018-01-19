Eric Lamaze and Chacco Kid Win $35,000 Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup Round 2

The second week of the 2018 Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) continued on Thursday, January 18, with a win for Canadian Olympic Champion Eric Lamaze riding Chacco Kid in the $35,000 Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup Round Two CSI 2* at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, FL. WEF is a 12-week circuit of hunter, jumper, and equitation competition through April 1, 2018, and offers more than $9 million in prize money.

From a field of 109 starters in the second round of the $35,000 Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup, nine advanced to the jump-off over a track set by Mexican course designer Oscar Soberon. Lamaze and Chacco Kid, a 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by the Chacco Kid Group, stopped the jump-off clock at 34.68 seconds to clinch the victory by more than two seconds. In a rare turn of events, second place was awarded in a three-way tie between Emanuele Camilli aboard Emperio van’t Roosakker, Cian O’Connor riding Under Fire du Lozon, and Paul O’Shea on Imerald van’t Voorhof, who all crossed the timers with a time of 36.76 seconds.

Lamaze came to Wellington for the 2018 winter season after competing at CSI5* events in Paris, France, and Geneva, Switzerland, at the end of his 2017 competition year. “I always start WEF with horses that I finished the season in Europe with,” said Lamaze, who has had the ride on Chacco Kid for two years. “I like to keep them going because I feel that they were on form for Paris and Geneva, then I arrive and I continue with those horses. So, I had a bit of an advantage because most of the horses here have been on a layoff and mine was coming off some big shows.”

Of Soberon’s track, Lamaze noted, “Well over a hundred started, over what I think was a brilliant course. To not have 25 in a jump-off is already an accomplishment, but I think his time allowed made the difference. It was a very technical course that had rails everywhere, so the course designer did a fantastic job on what I think is sometime the most difficult courses to build in the early weeks because you want everyone to have a good experience and you’re trying to build up the horses.”

Lamaze utilized Chacco Kid’s compact stride to navigate the technical course without faults, saying, “Some of the lines were a little steady for the big movers, but I did nine strides from one to two, which was forward for me. In this jump-off, I had an advantage and I took a short turn to the double where I could really trust him, so I think that made the difference.”

