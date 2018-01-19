Elizabeth Boyd and S & L Just A Cobbler Top WEF 2 Equine Tack Green Hunter 3’9” Division

The second Thursday of WEF 2018 featured a highlight championship win by Elizabeth Boyd of Camden, SC, aboard S & L Just A Cobbler, owned by S & L Farms, in the Green Hunter 3’9” division. The duo captured a first, two seconds, and a fourth over fences with a seventh in the under saddle. S & L Just A Cobbler is an 8-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding.

“He’s an old-fashioned Thoroughbred-type of horse,” commented Boyd. “You can just loop the reins, and he stays light all the way around.”

Thursday’s Green Hunter 3’9” division marked Cobbler’s first time doing the second-year height, and Boyd complimented the young gelding’s progress and calm demeanor. “He is super brave. The main thing is keeping him happy. I have been trail riding him a lot and showing him in the ticketed warm-ups to get to know him,” said Boyd. “Sam Edelman owns him, and they have done an excellent job bringing the horse along through the ranks. It is a lot of fun to ride a horse that has gone through the [Green Hunter] Incentive Program.”

The USHJA Green Hunter Incentive Program, formerly Pre-Green Incentive Program, is a program designed to encourage the development of green horses. Boyd commented that the new 3’6”/3’9” Incentive Program is a great addition to the Pre-Green Incentive Program and the USHJA Derby Championship, which she is looking forward to partaking in later in 2018. However, in the more immediate future, Boyd is aiming to do the $15,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby during the fourth week of WEF.

“It’s a nice goal to have,” said Boyd. “It is definitely something we are looking forward to!”

Maria Rasmussen claimed the reserve champion title aboard With Honors, a 9-year old chestnut gelding, owned by Corporate Way LLC.

