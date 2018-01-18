IHSA Annual Board Meeting Wraps Up with Rule Change, New Second Vice President

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) held their annual board meeting in Orlando, FL, January 3-6. The 55-member board met in general session and in individual committees during the three-day event.

Megan Taylor Awarded Lifetime Achievement Honor

Megan Taylor was presented with the IHSA Lifetime Achievement Award for her service to the IHSA. Taylor is the former coach and director of riding at the University of the South and assistant coach of the Goucher College team. She serves as National Director of the IHSA Alumni Association and has been an IHSA board member for double-digit years. Taylor is the youngest person to ever receive the honor. “I truly have been around the IHSA for nearly my whole life,” Taylor said. “I grew up in a college barn, competed as an undergraduate, coached for 18 years and now serve as the national director of the Alumni Association. Being recognized by people that I love and respect for my role in the IHSA makes this award extra special.” Taylor’s mother was a riding instructor and she rode with Sue Payne, Smith College’s beloved coach, as a junior. She was a member and assistant coach of the IHSA team at Purdue, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. She continues to contribute to the IHSA with enthusiasm.

Kelly Francfort Named Second Vice President

Kelly Francfort, coach of the Rutgers team, chair of IHSA Zone 3 and the public relations committee, was named second vice president during the meeting. Francfort has served as interim second vice president since June 2017, replacing George Lukemire who retired from the position. Francfort has been a member of the IHSA Board for 20 years, serving as both a regional president and zone chair. She spent her youth in England and Germany, earned her MBA at Rutgers and brings a wealth of knowledge from her career in international finance. Francfort has been an active participant, as a student competitor and a coach, on the Rutgers team for more than 25 years. “I am thrilled to be named second vice president and look forward to serving the IHSA in this new capacity,” Francfort said. “IHSA’s mission is near and dear to me, so that all students, both young men and women, regardless of riding level and economic background, can ride and compete during college.”

Board Decides Policy on Dual Membership

The IHSA board made an anticipated decision on dual membership status regarding IHSA teams and riders who also participate in NCEA competitions. Effective January 6, 2018, IHSA teams with current membership in IHSA and NCEA may continue in IHSA through the end of the 2017-2018 competition season. Effective August 1, 2018, all IHSA members are eligible to be listed on either an IHSA or NCEA roster during an academic year, but not both.

Students who are no longer listed on an NCEA roster are eligible to compete in IHSA competition. The rider’s placement is determined by the rider’s competition experience depending upon the discipline. Please refer to the IHSA rules for guidance on rider placement.

Nationals to be Held in the Main Arena at Harrisburg

IHSA teams and individuals that qualify for the National Championship Show in Harrisburg will have an experience of a lifetime. In previous years when the IHSA Nationals has been held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, competition has been held in the small/schooling ring. The board decided that the 2018 Nationals will be held in the venue’s main arena, home to the Pennsylvania National Horse Show and the USEF Hunter Seat Medal, one of the most important and iconic equitation finals won by some of the best in the sport.

