College Bound Riders Shine at 8th Annual College Prep Invitational Florida 2018

It was a weekend that exceeded expectations as a sold-out group of 160 exceptional student riders from grades 8 to 12 traveled from as far away as Hawaii to participate in the College Preparatory Invitational (CPI) at the Jim Brandon Equestrian Center in Palm Beach, FL. The weekend was packed with activities including a mounted clinic, a horsemanship practicum, educational lectures, a college fair and an Intercollegiate Horse Show Association (IHSA) style horse show judged by the legendary Kip Rosenthal.

Judge Kip Rosenthal made certain that student riders had an educational experience as she met with riders to answer questions at the end of each day. She allowed riders to view her judge’s cards and even provided a poster with a legend to explain her scorecard shorthand. CPI Florida course designer Sherry Cashman of West Point incorporated tests in the courses that included a halt and a trot fence in some divisions.

High Point Riders

Competition was excellent over the course of the two-day competition in each of the five divisions, resulting in several ties for the divisional High Point Rider awards. As per CPI rules, these ties are broken with a Q&A administered by the judge. At the end of the competition weekend, it was Delaney McDowell of Ocala, FL, who captured the Overall High Point Rider award. CPI awarded McDowell a $500 Scholarship and a $500 gift certificate from presenting sponsor Dover Saddlery as well as a pair of tall boots from official CPI boot sponsor, Fabbri Boots.

Overall points were tallied at the end of each division and the High Point Riders were determined. In Advanced, Schuyler Gobin of Wellington, FL earned the most points. Reilly Cunningham of Valley Center, CA, claimed the Open division; Anne Russo of Cranford, NJ, took Intermediate; Hannah Smith from Bronx, NY, was the high point rider in Novice, and Melina Velleman of Cumming, GA, claimed the Walk-Trot/Walk-Trot-Canter division. Each of the class winners received gift certificates from Equestrian Team Apparel and Southern Equestrian and Divisional High Point Riders received a gift certificate from Dover Saddlery.

CPI Team Challenge

At the start of the weekend, all CPI competitors were placed on one of eight teams for the inaugural Team Challenge sponsored by GGT Footing. Designed to mimic the IHSA model of team competition, riders participating in the CPI Team Challenge presented by GGT Footing were placed on teams, and designated point riders had their performance tracked on a special event leaderboard throughout the weekend of competition. It was Yellow Team who emerged victorious on Sunday after earning 32 points–the most overall.

Cynthia Brewster Keating was on hand to award special ribbons and GGT saddle pads for the Team Challenge winners.

CPI Scholarship Awards

As part of the weekend’s festivities, the CPI Scholarship and Educational Fund awarded scholarships to CPI Florida riders in four areas. Ashley Gregory of Davie, FL, earned the CPI Essay Scholarship; Megan Gasparaitis of Hampshire, IL, was awarded the CPI Champion of Service Scholarship; Kacie Freeburg of Orlando, FL, earned the CPI Practical Horsemanship Scholarship; and Emily Johnson of Chandler, AZ, won the CPI Horsemanship Written Test/Horsemanship Challenge.

CPI Mounted Clinic

The young riders had an opportunity to participate in a mounted clinic with instruction by Michael Dowling of Centenary University on Friday. Dowling worked with the students on their equitation, catch riding skills and techniques for adjusting strides. During the jumping phase of the clinic, riders had the opportunity to break down courses that included rollbacks and bending lines.

Educational Seminars

IHSA Founder and Executive Director Bob Cacchione delivered an educational lecture and was on hand over the weekend to meet student riders and talk to them about the collegiate competition organization, now in its 51st year. Piper Klemm, Publisher of popular magazine The Plaid Horse gave a terrific interactive presentation about seeking and maximizing entrepreneurial opportunities. Andrew Ryback of Andrew Ryback Photography discussed careers in the equestrian industry and Randi C. Heathman, author of Horses for Courses: The Definitive Guidebook for the Prospective College Equestrian, offered her expert advice for choosing the right school.

CPI President Lindsay Martin issued a welcome, thanking sponsors, her staff and the horse providers. She addressed the student riders with her characteristic enthusiasm and encouragement, wishing them a great weekend of learning and competition. Martin was thrilled to unveil the date and location for a brand new CPI event, The College Spotlight, which will be held September 28-30 at Albion College, in Albion, MI.

Always looking forward, she announced that the next CPI event will be held on September 15 -16 at The Ridge in Asbury, NJ. More information is available on the CPI Web site.

