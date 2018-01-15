Records Broken at the First 2018 Friday Night Stars at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival

The second day of action at the 2018 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) culminated in another show-stopping performance by Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén on Lövsta Stuteri’s Paridon Magi at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Florida. AGDF concludes its first week of competition on Saturday and the circuit continues through March 31.

The Swedish warmblood Paridon Magi had never scored over 79% before, so his winning 81.15% represented a huge new record for the 15-year-old gelding by Don Primero. “It’s really nice to be back here again,” said Vilhelmson Silfvén, who rode to a Queen medley by Cees Slings. “I like to start the season like this—and then keep going like this; that would be nice.” “I’m extremely happy,” added the seven-time Olympian, who is enjoying her eighth consecutive winter season in Wellington. “This is the perfect place to compete, with all the different details for the horses worked out.”

Paridon Magi’s groom, Johanna Jendland, was presented with a $500 check by sponsors Adequan®, who have signed on for another three years as title sponsor.

Shelly Francis filled the runner-up spot on Patricia Stempel’s 14yo Hanoverian gelding Danilo, posting 77.725%. It was the first time the pair had performed under lights. “He was a bit edgy as it was at night and he got hot, so there were little mistakes, but it was really fun and I could actually smile while riding. He keeps getting better; he’s nice and fit; a little more tuned up,” added Francis, who rode to a compilation of music put together by Marlene Whitaker.

The 20-year-old Spaniard Juan Matute Guimon filled third after a rousing performance on his father’s 12-year-old Quantico Ymas, whom he has been riding since the horse was seven. His expressive test included one-handed pirouettes that earned whistles from the appreciative crowd, and 75.275% from the judges. “I felt like a gladiator out there! It was a challenging ride, but I earned all my points,” said Matute, who rode to music made by his mother and a floorpan designed by his father.

Earlier in the day, Matute bolstered his prize-money further, topping both the the FEI under-25 Grand Prix presented by Diamante Farms, as well as the FEI Young Rider Team test, sponsored by his family’s stud farm, Yeguada de Ymas. His smooth 71.643% U25 grand prix win came aboard the 15-year-old Hanoverian gelding Don Diego Ymas, taking the horse’s tally to two wins in two days. His young rider horse Copernico Ymas—an eight-year-old Oldenburg gelding by San Amour x Don Gregory—scored 71.235% to win the small class convincingly.

Another rider recording back-to-back victories was America’s Jennifer Baumert. She topped the FEI Intermediate I CDI1* with 71.471% — improving on her winning prix st. georges score — with Elizabeth Juliano’s Handsome, a 13-year-old Hochadel x Weltmeyer Hanoverian gelding.

Canadian rider Diane Creech steered her own and Louise Leatherdale’s Robbie W to FEI Intermediate I CDI3* honors. The 15-year-old Oldenburg gelding by Rubin Royal x Inschallah posted 69.706%. The class, presented by Triple Crown Nutrition, was a nail-biter, with Creech finishing just 0.03% ahead of second-placed Melissa Taylor (USA) and Ansgar.

Four riders contested the amateur FEI Prix St. Georges class, sponsored by Rowan O’Riley. It was topped by Janne Rumbough on Armas Zumbel, a Spanish-bred PRE by Escarzo x Relampago II. The 15-year-old grey gelding scored 68.441% for the win. Rumbough will celebrate her 74th birthday next month.

