Sweden’s Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén Kicks Off 2018 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival

The 2018 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) opened the winter season at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, FL, with Swedish competitor Tinne Vilhelmson Silfvén and the 15-year-old Paridon Magi posting a new personal best of 75.87% in the FEI Grand Prix CDIW, presented by Adequan®.

“It was the best ride I’ve had on him and I was happy that he was open minded and really working with me,” said Vilhelmson Silfvén of her 2017 European Championships partner.

She first came to Wellington for the AGDF in 2011 and was so impressed that she has come back every year since. “It’s such a super preparation for my horses and the best way to keep them in the winter,” added Vilhelmson Silfvén, who was second in this class last year. “I gain so much to ave them train over here. To have the opportunity to compete again and again, as much as you like, is fantastic.”

FEI Grand Prix CDI3*

It was seven months ago when Shelly Francis and Doktor last set foot in a competition arena, but the pair were on form to win the MTICA Farm-presented FEI Grand Prix CDI3* with 72.543%, earning over 71% from all five judges. The duo, who are ranked 54th in the world, were last to go, and took over the lead from the penultimate competitor, Susan Pape (GBR) on Harmony’s Don Noblesse.

“Doktor was a bit tight to begin with, chewing and clanking his teeth, so I had trouble finding the rhythm in the early trot work, but I was pleased with him,” said the 59-year-old of her 15-year-old Oldenburg by Diamond Hit. “He’s been a bit of a project; I didn’t do the award ceremony with him because I usually put ear plugs in, but as I was last to go I didn’t have time. Some people might think I’m a chicken but I’d like to live a bit longer; he runs flat out in there.”

The pair has been together since Francis found the horse at Michael Klimke’s barn in Germany. They now progress to the grand prix special on Saturday, where Francis plans to “press for a little more”.

FEI Prix St Georges CDI3*

The FEI Prix St Georges CDI3*, presented by Triple Crown Nutrition — the day’s opening class — was clinched by Heather Blitz (USA) on her own nine-year-old Danish warmblood Praestemarkens Quatero. At only his second FEI show, the chestnut gelding logged 71.961%, and was the unanimous winner across the three judges.

CDI FEI Intermediate II

Spain’s young talent Juan Matute Guimon stormed the under-25 CDI FEI Intermediate II class with 72.599%, winning by over 6% from first draw. Sponsor Diamante Farms presented the prize to Matute and the long-legged Don Diego Ymas, a 15-year-old black Hanoverian gelding by Don Frederico x Wolkenstein II.

Prix St Georges CDI1*

Jennifer Baumert on Elizabeth Juliano’s Handsome was the only rider to crack the 70% barrier in the day’s second Prix St Georges class, the ProElite-sponsored CDI1*, finishing on 70.637%. The 13-year- old Hanoverian son of Hochadel beat Lemony’s Nicket ridden by Michael Klimke, who sold to the US for the then record price of €900,000 in Verden, Germany, in 2011.

Competition at AGDF continues Friday with a full schedule of classes, including two CDI intermediate I classes, before the first “Friday Night Stars” FEI Grand Prix Freestyle CDI-W, presented by Adequan®, starting at 7pm.

Comments

comments