Snow Day and Victoria Colvin Take the Lead in Equine Tack Green Hunter 3’6”

Victoria Colvin rode her mount, Snow Day, a six-year-old grey Holsteiner gelding owned by John and Stephanie Ingram LLC, to the Equine Tack Green Hunter 3’6” division championship for week one of the Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF). The duo dominated the division with a first under saddle and a first, second, fifth, and eighth over fences.

“This was his first show at 3’6”,” said Colvin, the 20-year-old from Loxahatchee, FL. “He hasn’t had much experience in the hunters, but he is pretty special.”

Colvin added that the young gelding has about seven to eight shows of real experience total and that this was his second show back since the USHJA Pre-Green Incentive Championship in Kentucky in August. Today was Snow Day’s first time competing in a handy class. “We prepared with trot jumps and turns,” said Colvin. “He’s just practicing being a regular hunter.”

Colvin commented that the end goal for Snow Day is to become his owner’s amateur horse by next year. For now, however, she plans on him eventually showing in the Green Conformation Hunters and hopefully qualifying for the WEF 6’s $100,000 WCHR Peter Wetherill Palm Beach Hunter Spectacular.

In addition to Colvin’s wins on Snow Day, the young professional continued her Thursday winning streak in the Marshall and Sterling Performance Hunter 3’3” division taking first place in the under saddle and a first, second, and third in the division’s jumping classes aboard Antinori, an 8-year-old bay Oldenburg gelding also owned by John and Stephanie Ingram LLC. Colvin also took a first place in addition to her previous third aboard Libretto, a 14-year-old dapple grey warmblood owned by Brad Wolf, over fences.

This year’s Winter Equestrian Festival marks the second year for Colvin as a professional following one of the most successful junior careers in history. Having prevailed as the 2015 WIHS Equitation Final champion and winner of the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search, Colvin has continued to add numerous wins to her track record, including the 2016 USHJA International Hunter Derby Championship.

The 2018 Winter Equestrian Festival continues on Friday with the $6,000 Bainbridge 1.40m Speed Challenge in the International Arena and the Adult Amateur Younger Hunters Section A in the E.R. Mische Grand Hunter Field.

