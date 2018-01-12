Take Care With Essential Skincare for Equestrians

We take immaculate care of our horses, but while making sure our four-legged friends have mirror-shiny coats, we often neglect to take care of ourselves. Equestrians need some pampering too! So we found the skincare essentials that are perfect for riders and will keep your skin as happy as your horse is when he sees you’ve got a pocket full of treats.

[1] Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes ($4.99)

Perfect to keep in your tack trunk, these extra gentle wipes from Simple are a great refresher after a tough lesson or mid-show day.

simpleskincare.com

[2] Lush Cup O’ Coffee ($11.95)

Scrub off the day (and the layer of dirt from the arena) with this invigorating face and body scrub. As a bonus, it smells like any equestrian’s favorite fuel—coffee!

lushusa.com

[3] The Simple Equine Off With That Barn Muck Scrub ($15)

This sea salt scrub made specifically for equestrians is sure to leave you feeling revitalized and soft as a pony’s muzzle.

thesimpleequine.com

[4] Yes To Carrots Daily Cream Facial Cleanser ($7.99)

Ponies love carrots and so does your face! This creamy cleanser is sure to hydrate your skin after harsh barn weather and leave you squeaky clean.

yesto.com

[5] Long Winter Farm Pony Breath Lip Balm ($5)

Is this not the cutest name for a lip balm? This moisturizing balm from Long Winter Farm is made to smell like ponies’ two favorite things—apples and sugar cubes.

longwinterfarm.com

[6] Glossier Invisible Shield ($34)

Long days at the barn leave you out in the sun for an extended length of time, so don’t forget to protect your skin from those rays. We love Glossier’s lightweight, non-greasy SPF 35 sunscreen.

glossier.com

