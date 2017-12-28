Cold Hands, Warm Heart

We all know the saying, but your hands can actually be as warm as your heart this season (seriously, check out those mittens)! Long winter days at the barn often leave equestrians chilled to the bone, so pop on these cozy pieces before heading out to stay warm and to keep the chill away.

[1] Fox Motif Wool Mittens ($28.50)

Though the white may not be barn appropriate, these fun wool mittens will keep your hands happy while you’re out and about.

etsy.com/shop/articleapparel

[2] Kingsland Hekla Coat ($399)

This long, insulated coat is sure to keep the winter chill out and your body heat in. Plus, the large pockets are perfect for horse treat storage!

kingslandequestrian.com

[3] The Vineyard Equestrian Leather Label Pom-Pom Beanie ($25)

Whether you’re covering up winter helmet hair or just need to keep your noggin warm, this beanie is cute and cozy.

thevineyardequestrian.com

[4] Dublin Snood ($27.99)

Like a scarf minus the tails (no more flying scarf parts), this snood is thick and chunky—and perfect for any frigid day!

dublinclothing.com

[5] Horseware Wooly Winter Socks ($10)

Keep your toes toasty without breaking the bank! These socks are adorable, warm, and easy on the wallet.

shop.horseware.com

Comments

comments