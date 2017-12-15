Beautiful Bridles

1. KL Select Black Oak Cyprus Bridle

KL Select describes this bridle as an “exceptional value, with quality craftsmanship” and they hit the nail on the head. Our tester was a big fan of the wide noseband that also sports squishy padding that covers all the way under the jaw—something many padded noseband bridles don’t have. The contoured crown features padding as well, though it is not a monocrown, so the noseband’s crownpiece sits underneath the padding. Though it didn’t come out of the box the supplest, this bridle’s leather feels super sturdy and high quality—there is no risk of breakage here!

Buy it: klselect.com; $140

2. Harwich Dressage Bridle by SmartPak

With soft padding on the crown, browband, and noseband as well as a contoured monocrown design, SmartPak’s Harwich Dressage Bridle is made to keep your horse comfortable and your wallet happy. Our tester loved the value of this bridle—a quality dressage bridle with super grippy reins all for under $130! We also love that this comes in four sizes, so it will fit any horse (or pony!) you purchase it for. The leather was soft out of the box and could’ve gone into the show ring right away. While this simple black bridle is more traditionally styled, dressage queens can pair it with the matching crystal browband to show some sparkle.

Buy it: smartpakequine.com; $129.95

3. Ovation Classic Collection Fancy Raised Comfort Crown Wide Noseband Bridle with Fancy Raised Laced Reins

This bridle and the matching reins arrived feeling like butter (a.k.a. it was super supple) and show ring ready thanks to its beeswax finish. The wide noseband is appropriately on-trend for the hunter ring, as is the fancy stitching. Our tester loved the padded monocrown design that offered her sensitive gelding extra comfort at the poll, and it had enough holes to fit his in-between-sizes head. Our only complaint is that it doesn’t come in a lighter, redder brown for those with oakbark-colored tack. Overall, our tester was impressed with the quality of this Ovation bridle. At such a low price point it is a steal!

Buy it: ovationriding.com; $119.95

4. Lund Saddlery Snaffle Bridle

What we first loved about this bridle is the ample size charts on Lund’s website—finding a size that would fit our tester’s horse was so easy! This monocrown bridle is made from soft Sedgwick leather and features generous padding on the crown, browband, and noseband. Our tester noted that the padding appears lighter than the bridle, but matches perfectly after some oil. While we wish that the reins were included, our tester loved the contoured fit of the crown and the overall quality of the bridle, making the additional price of the reins well worth picking up the set.

Buy it: lundsaddlery.com; $150

