US Equestrian Announces Updated Elite Program, Pre-Elite List, and Development Program List

US Equestrian announced the updated Elite Program list as well as the new Pre-Elite list and Development Program list.

“We just wrapped up our series of Elite Program home visits and Pre-Elite Training and Observation sessions,” said US Equestrian Dressage Technical Advisor Robert Dover. “I am very happy and excited by the quality of the horses and the riding. Our veterans are in fantastic form and the new faces on the horizon for American dressage are looking extraordinary. There is no doubt the depth of great combinations is increasing exponentially.”

Elite Program

The Elite Program was established to provide support and resources to athlete/horse combinations that have proven they are internationally competitive. Combinations qualify for the program based on scores received at CDI3*/CDIO3* or above competitions in the last 12 months. In alphabetical order, the following athlete/horse combinations meet the criteria for Elite Program membership:

Laura Graves of Geneva, FL, and Verdades, her 15-year-old KWPN gelding

Charlotte Jorst of Reno, NV, and Kastel’s Nintendo, Kastel Denmark’s 14-year-old Dutch Warmblood stallion

Olivia LaGoy-Weltz of Haymarket, VA, and Lonoir, her and Mary Anne McPhail’s 13-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding

Adrienne Lyle of Ketchum, ID, and Salvino, Salvino Partners, LLC’s 10-year-old Hanoverian stallion

Kasey Perry-Glass of Orangevale, CA, and Goerklintgaards Dublet, Diane Perry’s 14-year-old Danish Warmblood gelding

Steffen Peters of San Diego, CA, and Rosamunde, Four Winds Farm’s 10-year-old Rheinlander mare

Pre-Elite List

The Dressage Pre-Elite List underpins the Elite Program and seeks to provide support and guidance to those combinations in the 69-73% Grand Prix score range so they are able to succeed in reaching Elite Member status (consistent 73%+ score range). In alphabetical order, the following athlete/horse combinations meet the criteria for Pre-Elite Program membership:

Katherine Bateson Chandler of Wellington, FL, and Alcazar, Jane Clark’s 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Shelly Francis of Loxahatchee, FL, and Danilo, Patricia Stempel’s 13-year-old Hanoverian gelding and Doktor, Patricia Stempel’s 14-year-old Oldenburg gelding

Catherine Haddad-Staller of Wellington, FL, and Semper Fidelis, Rowan O’Riley’s 11-year-old Oldenburg mare

Chase Hickok of Wellington, FL, and Sagacious HF, Hyperion Farm, Inc.’s 18-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Ashley Holzer of New York, NY, and Havanna 145, Diane Fellows’ 10-year-old Hanoverian mare

Adrienne Lyle of Ketchum, ID, and Horizon, Betsy Juliano’s 10-year-old Oldenburg mare

Arlene Page of Wellington, FL, and Woodstock, her 14-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Steffen Peters of San Diego, CA, and Suppenkasper, Four Winds Farm’s nine-year-old KWPN gelding

Kathleen Raine of Murrieta, CA, and Breanna, her and Jennifer Mason’s 17-year-old Hanoverian mare

P.J. Rizvi of Greenwich, CT, and Breaking Dawn, her and Ashley Holzer’s 16-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Dawn White-O’Connor of Cardiff, CA, and Legolas 92, Four Winds Farm’s 15-year-old Westphalian gelding

Development Program

The Dressage Development Program has also identified several combinations for membership in 2017. The Development Program continues to be generously supported by USET Foundation Trustee Akiko Yamazaki and the Red Husky Foundation. In alphabetical order, the following athlete/horse combinations have been selected for Development Program membership:

Nora Batchelder of Williston, FL, and Fifi MLW, her eight-year-old Hanoverian mare

Jennifer Baumert of Wellington, FL, and Handsome, Betsy Juliano’s 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding

Patti Becker of Wadsworth, IL, and Freedom, Anne Ramsay’s 10-year-old Oldenburg stallion

Kaitlin Blythe of Rougemont, NC, and Eden LHF, her eight-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare

Michael Bragdell of Colora, MD, and Sternlicht Hilltop, Hilltop Farm, Inc.’s seven-year-old Hanoverian stallion

Michael Bragdell of Colora, MD, and Qredit Hilltop, Hilltop Farm, Inc.’s nine-year-old Oldenburg stallion

Nicole Levy of Wellington, FL, and Floratina, Kate Sanders’ nine-year-old Hanoverian mare

Adrienne Lyle of Ketchum, ID, and Harmony’s Duval, Duval Partners LLC’s nine-year-old KWPN gelding

Amy Miller of Fullerton, CA, and Encore, her eight-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding

Carly Taylor-Smith of Malibu, CA, and Rosalut NHF, Nikki Taylor-Smith’s seven-year-old Oldenburg gelding

