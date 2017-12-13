Congratulations to our 12 Days of Christmas Winners!
This holiday season, Equine Journal teamed up with some amazing sponsors for our annual 12 Days of Christmas contest! Congratulations to our winners and thank you to our sponsors!
- Allison W. of Monroeville, PA, won the Mi-Way Equine Aqua Comb!
- Michelle O. of Topsham, VT, won the gift certificate for 10 bags of E-TEC® ONE from Poulin Grain!
- Stacey S. of Storrs, CT, won the Piper Breeches by SmartPak-Tan Knee Patch!
- Anna N. of Brooklyn, NY, won the View Halloo Equestrian Competition Journal!
- Aimee L. of Hopewell Junction, NY, won the Equine Journal wool cooler!
- Destaney S. of San Tan Valley, AZ, won the Photonic Health Gen II Pro Light!
- Victoria B. of Thompson, CT; Mary C. of Sheridan, IN; Erin C. of Pittsburgh, PA; Stacy G. of Lone Star, TX; Agnita K. of Upton, MA; Kathy L. of Marietta, GA; Tracy M. of Parkersburg, WV; Rebecca M. of Woodstock, CT; Rita S. of Okmulgee, OK; and Aimee W. of Sandwich, MA, won the HandsOn Gloves!
- Heather H. of Johnstown, PA, won the Single Bridle Bag, Saddle Carrying Bag, Grooming Kit Bag, Tall Boot Bag, Helmet Bag, Garment Bag, and Boot, Helmet, & Whip Bag from Shires Equestrian Inc!
- Danielle C. of Midland, VA, won the Shoe-In Quarter Zip in Black/Blue, On Track Riding Vest in Black, and Fleece Performance Tight in Dark Blue from Kerrits!
- Kelsie J. of Castle Hayne, NC, won the Vita Flex portable cooler with $200+ of Vita Flex products!
- Paige C. of Plainfield, MA, won the Turtle Top Loose Ring Snaffle from Neue Schule!
- Kim T. of Charlestown, RI, won the $500 Gift Card to Tack Room Inc!