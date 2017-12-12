12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 12
Grand Prize Sponsorship by The Tack Room Inc.
On the twelfth day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Tack Room Inc. and Equine Journal give to you…a $500 Gift Card to Tack Room Inc!
Choose from many of our great brands in store or online with this $500 gift card. Tack Room Inc. carries English and Western tack and apparel from brands such as Ariat, Kerrits, and Cinch. Re-stock your first-aid kit for the horse in your life that always finds a way to hurt himself, buy yourself a new wardrobe for the competition season, or treat yourself to that bridle you’ve had your eye on but just couldn’t afford before. This gift card may be combined with other offers but is invalid to be used towards bottled goods or saddles.