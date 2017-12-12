12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 12

Grand Prize Sponsorship by The Tack Room Inc.
Terisé Cole

On the twelfth day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Tack Room Inc. and Equine Journal give to you…a $500 Gift Card to Tack Room Inc!

Choose from many of our great brands in store or online with this $500 gift card. Tack Room Inc. carries English and Western tack and apparel from brands such as Ariat, Kerrits, and Cinch. Re-stock your first-aid kit for the horse in your life that always finds a way to hurt himself, buy yourself a new wardrobe for the competition season, or treat yourself to that bridle you’ve had your eye on but just couldn’t afford before. This gift card may be combined with other offers but is invalid to be used towards bottled goods or saddles.

  • NOTE: By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive promotional emails from EquineJournal.com. EquineJournal.com makes its mailing list available to advertisers with ONLY horse related products. By submitting this form you agree to participate and be bound by all the rules of the contest. You further agree to allow advertisers to send you equine related offers via e-mail and via normal mail. You also agree to allow EquineJournal.com to add your e-mail address to our e-mail database server from which you will receive horse related information from Pedlar.com and other equine product and service providers. By entering this sweepstakes, entrant consents to sponsors use of entrants' personal information for marketing purposes and agrees that such information may be shared with select advertisers for similar purposes.

