12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 11

Platinum Sponsorship by Neue Schule
Terisé Cole

On the eleventh day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Neue Schule and Equine Journal give to you…the Turtle Top Loose Ring Snaffle!

Anatomy-inspired double jointed bit design with enhanced mouthpiece stability, through optimized alignment of the mouthpiece surfaces to the tongue and palate. This flattened dome shape link lowers palate pressure and prevents the cannons from being pushed upwards above the link by the horses tongue. The Flex design concept delivers a guaranteed, well controlled co-alignment of the surfaces of the mouthpiece with the sensitive surfaces of the equine mouth. Flex delivers parallel co-alignment of the Turtle Top™ dome with the equine palate. Gently curved cannons form a wide arch aligned over the tongue and held in shape by Turtle Top™. FlexZ is therefore more securely centered on the tongue and more resistant to being pulled through the mouth. Available in a variety of cheek pieces in sizes from 4.50” to 6.50”

12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 11

  • NOTE: By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive promotional emails from EquineJournal.com. EquineJournal.com makes its mailing list available to advertisers with ONLY horse related products. By submitting this form you agree to participate and be bound by all the rules of the contest. You further agree to allow advertisers to send you equine related offers via e-mail and via normal mail. You also agree to allow EquineJournal.com to add your e-mail address to our e-mail database server from which you will receive horse related information from Pedlar.com and other equine product and service providers. By entering this sweepstakes, entrant consents to sponsors use of entrants' personal information for marketing purposes and agrees that such information may be shared with select advertisers for similar purposes.

Comments

comments