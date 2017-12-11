12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 11
Platinum Sponsorship by Neue Schule
On the eleventh day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Neue Schule and Equine Journal give to you…the Turtle Top Loose Ring Snaffle!
Anatomy-inspired double jointed bit design with enhanced mouthpiece stability, through optimized alignment of the mouthpiece surfaces to the tongue and palate. This flattened dome shape link lowers palate pressure and prevents the cannons from being pushed upwards above the link by the horses tongue. The Flex design concept delivers a guaranteed, well controlled co-alignment of the surfaces of the mouthpiece with the sensitive surfaces of the equine mouth. Flex delivers parallel co-alignment of the Turtle Top™ dome with the equine palate. Gently curved cannons form a wide arch aligned over the tongue and held in shape by Turtle Top™. FlexZ is therefore more securely centered on the tongue and more resistant to being pulled through the mouth. Available in a variety of cheek pieces in sizes from 4.50” to 6.50”