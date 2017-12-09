12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 9
Platinum Sponsorship by Kerrits
On the ninth day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Kerrits and Equine Journal give to you…the Shoe-In Quarter Zip in Black/Blue, On Track Riding Vest in Black, and Fleece Performance Tight in Dark Blue!
- Kerrits Shoe-In Quarter Zip in Black/Blue – Kerrits exclusive horse shoe pattern flashes fun on the outside while the flattering design, high-tech four-way fabric and smart details work hard to keep you cozy and comfy. Engineered for performance, with a zipper guard at the neck, flat seams, an equestrian cut hem, and longer sleeve length with thumbholes at the cuff.
- Kerrits On Track Riding Vest in Black – Keep your core warm with this key piece to a smart and stylish cold weather layering system. Exclusive horseshoe quilt design is insulated with poly-loft for bulk-free warmth, and strategically mapped side panels move with you ensuring a close-yet-comfy fit. Two secure zip pockets.
- Kerrits Fleece Performance Tight in Dark Blue – The cool weather version of Kerrits popular Performance Tight. Take your ride to the next level of warmth and comfort with this lusciously soft, fleece-backed tight, designed in a herringbone pattern that keeps legs warm in flattering style. Mid-rise waist and Gripstretch™ kneepatches.