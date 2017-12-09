12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 9

Platinum Sponsorship by Kerrits
Terisé Cole

On the ninth day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Kerrits and Equine Journal give to you…the Shoe-In Quarter Zip in Black/Blue, On Track Riding Vest in Black, and Fleece Performance Tight in Dark Blue!

  • Kerrits Shoe-In Quarter Zip in Black/Blue – Kerrits exclusive horse shoe pattern flashes fun on the outside while the flattering design, high-tech four-way fabric and smart details work hard to keep you cozy and comfy.  Engineered for performance, with a zipper guard at the neck, flat seams, an equestrian cut hem, and longer sleeve length with thumbholes at the cuff.
  • Kerrits On Track Riding Vest in Black – Keep your core warm with this key piece to a smart and stylish cold weather layering system. Exclusive horseshoe quilt design is insulated with poly-loft for bulk-free warmth, and strategically mapped side panels move with you ensuring a close-yet-comfy fit. Two secure zip pockets.
  • Kerrits Fleece Performance Tight in Dark Blue – The cool weather version of Kerrits popular Performance Tight. Take your ride to the next level of warmth and comfort with this lusciously soft, fleece-backed tight, designed in a herringbone pattern that keeps legs warm in flattering style.  Mid-rise waist and Gripstretch™ kneepatches.

  • NOTE: By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive promotional emails from EquineJournal.com. EquineJournal.com makes its mailing list available to advertisers with ONLY horse related products. By submitting this form you agree to participate and be bound by all the rules of the contest. You further agree to allow advertisers to send you equine related offers via e-mail and via normal mail. You also agree to allow EquineJournal.com to add your e-mail address to our e-mail database server from which you will receive horse related information from Pedlar.com and other equine product and service providers. By entering this sweepstakes, entrant consents to sponsors use of entrants' personal information for marketing purposes and agrees that such information may be shared with select advertisers for similar purposes.

