Tom McCutcheon Earns His First Owner Million

The 2017 National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championship Show featured thrilling competition and fabulous parties. Adding to the excitement were many great achievements earned over the course of the 10-day event—including the addition of a new Million Dollar Owner to the NRHA history books, Tom McCutcheon.

McCutcheon achieved Million Dollar Rider status in 2006 and is now making his mark once again. Over the course of his career, he has owned many successful reiners, including 2017 NRHA Derby Level 4 Non Pro Champion, Hollywood Starburst, by Hollywood Dun It and out of Chic Olena Starbuck.

McCutcheon owned five horses that competed in the Cinch Non Pro Futurity Finals at the 2017 Futurity. Collectively, the following horses earned him more than $78,000:

Best Nite Ever ridden by Mandy McCutcheon, placing first in the Level 4 Non Pro Division.

One Stormy Nite ridden by Cade McCutcheon, placing seventh in the Level 4 Non Pro Division and first in the Youth Non Pro Division.

This Chics Nite ridden by Mandy McCutcheon, placing ninth in the Level 4 Non Pro Division.

A Special Sidekick ridden by Carlee McCutcheon, placing twenty-first in the Level 4 Non Pro Division, twelfth in the Level 3 Non Pro Division, seventh in the Level 2 Non Pro Division, sixth in the Level 1 Non Pro Division, and fifth in the Youth Non Pro Division.

Whizkey N Jewels ridden by Cade McCutcheon, placing eighteenth in the Level 4 Non Pro Division and third in the Youth Non Pro Division.

Congratulations to NRHA’s newest Million Dollar Owner, Tom McCutcheon.

