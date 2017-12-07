12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 7
Platinum Sponsorship by HandsOn
On the seventh day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, HandsOn and Equine Journal give to 10 of you…HandsOn Gloves!
HandsOn® Gloves are a revolutionary concept that reaches far beyond the traditional curry combs, mitts, shedding blades/blocks, metal bristle brushes, and any de-shedder on the market today. Wet or dry, they won’t slip or fall off while providing you and your animals with a more thorough and enjoyable bathing and grooming experience. HandsOn® is making grooming as natural as petting while creating a better bond in the process. Changing the way we Bathe, Groom and Shed all of our animals.