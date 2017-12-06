12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 6

Platinum Sponsorship by Photonic
Terisé Cole

On the sixth day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Photonic and Equine Journal give to you…the Photonic Health Gen II Pro Light!

The Gen II is the gold standard in portable light therapy devices. Designed by horse people FOR horse people, this devices is like having a Swiss army knife of medical treatment in your grooming bucket. Whether it’s colic, ulcers, tendon issues or muscle soreness, your horse will experience immediate relief from a wide range of issues. This new generation light therapy device is features 3 settings for more flexibility in treatment, is simple to use, and is 100% safe. The Pro Gen II’s advanced technology provides non-invasive therapy for you and your horse this is 100% portable, water-resistant and horse-proof.

