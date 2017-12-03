12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 3
Gold Sponsorship by SmartPak
On the third day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, SmartPak and Equine Journal give to you…Piper Breeches by SmartPak-Tan Knee Patch!
The Piper Classic Tan Patch Breeches- Front Zip have everything you love about Piper Breeches with traditional styling perfect for any ring now with a tan patch! These breeches are made with a comfortable, soft and flattering fabric that performs well in the saddle and has great long term shape retention. Favorite features of this breech include: a contoured 2″ wide waistband, comfortable low rise, ergonomic shaped panel at the calf eliminates bulky closures and annoying seams for a streamlined fit, stretch synthetic knee patch for fantastic grip and great durability, tonal suede details on the two back belt loops and front pocket trim, and euro seat and front zip styling.