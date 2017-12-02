12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 2
Gold Sponsorship by Poulin Grain
On the second day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Poulin Grain and Equine Journal give to you…a gift certificate for 10 bags of E-TEC® ONE!
E-TEC® ONE is a highly fortified pelleted feed, formulated to be fed to all classes of horses. This high-fat, low-carb feed contains highly digestible fiber sources to help support a healthy diet; is enhanced with Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids to provide joint and health benefits; and includes 100% organic selenium and 100% natural vitamin E to support health and immune function. E-TEC® ONE does not contain molasses or non-digestible fillers. *Gift Certificate Valid only at a Poulin Grain Dealer. Product is not available for shipping. Check website for dealer locations. Please be sure you are located near a Poulin Grain dealer before entering.*