Equine Journal’s 2017 Holiday Wish List

Fresh picks for the month of December

What is on your shopping list this season? If you’re a horse lover or someone just shopping for one, here are a few items to get you started, from stocking stuffers to presents to put under the tree.

Give the gift of natural grazing this holiday season. NAG Bags, hanging bags are the perfect feeding size for almost every horse. Designed to fit four flakes; these bags slow down digestion and consumption, occupying your horse for most of the day. Want to add a personalized touch, add a NAG Tag! Great for boarding facilities, multiple horses, and travelers. Available in many fun colors! A wonderful gift for any horse and owner. Head over to slowfeeders.com.

ManeJane has emerged as the official “Spur Strap Queen.” Their straps include fun colors, striking patent leathers, contrasting stitching, and the always classic black. With charms ranging from rockets to custom initials, you’ll never mistake your straps for someone else’s. Not only do these spur straps look amazing, but they’re guaranteed to withstand the daily tasks of training and showing. Looking for a perfect gift combo? Match a pair of straps with one of their reversible belts.

Want immediate pain relief and relaxation in a medical device that is easy to use and is so portable that you can take it anywhere? Now, you can experience the benefits of red light, infra-red, and blue light therapy in the next generation and most technologically advanced device, without a bunch of wires to get tangled up, being able to use the infra-red on/off at your convenience, and cover a large surface area without having to know exact acupuncture points.

Who doesn’t love ponies, and a good bowl of macaroni? Dreamers & Schemers is an artisanal boot sock company based out of the West Coast that has taken the equestrian social media community by storm. The irreverent boot socks have been spotted on pony riders up to Grand Prix riders all over the globe and are available at some of the most influential tack shops in North America and overseas. With almost 100 patterns to choose from, you can indulge your unique sense of style without compromising tradition! Custom also socks available!

Evolving the riding experience. Have you been waiting to try these revolutionary irons? Now’s the time! These innovative, discipline-specific irons with patented, ergonomic design, not only look beautiful, they will help you ride at your absolute best. Stand out in the show ring and shine with the irons you’ve been waiting for. Take advantage of the best pricing of the year! $100 off all models! Hurry, this holiday pricing ends soon!

The View Halloo Equestrian Competition Journal is the perfect place to track all of the important details of an equestrian’s life. This beautiful soft and durable leather bound journal contains sections to organize all aspects of competition riding including: horse information & care, equipment logs, training notes, travel itineraries, competition results, favorite memories, goals, and gratitude. Available in classic black with silver foil or saddle brown with gold foil embossing. Order online at view-halloo.com.

Everyone will love this fashion-forward headstall that is adorned with high-end western style. Subtle feathers contrast the chevron pattern that will turn heads in the show ring, on the trail, or around the barn. Premium harness leather is dipped in oil, dressed with butter, and hand rubbed for the ultimate performance in a rich canyon rose color. The rugged design stands up to heavy-duty use and looks great doing it. Available in straight brow band, sliding ear, and split ear styles. Find your local Weaver Leather dealer at ridethebrand.com/find-a-retailer.

Be the envy of the barn with your matching stall front storage set. Everything will be clean, organized, and easily at hand. The Saratoga grooming tote is full of pockets for organization, a strap to hang from a stall, and a padded shoulder strap. The deluxe stall front bag will keep your blankets neat and clean. The turnout boot bag has a mesh front panel that keeps boots and wraps organized without collecting debris in the bottom. Monograms add that extra classy touch to make it the perfect gift.

Leather is a significant investment yet, with proper care, it can provide a lifetime of use and protection for the rider and horse. In order to do this, leather requires protection from the elements to remain soft, and weatherproof. For over 100 years Pecard has strived to formulate the safest and most effective conditioner in the world resulting in high performance products, providing superior protection for riders and their gear. Soft, pliable leather ensures great comfort for you and your horse, resulting in a better ride and a happy horse.

The ultimate Wish List item for horse owners who wish to keep their paddocks clean, healthy and tidy. EKO Sweeps are an efficient chemical free way to help control worms and parasites for healthier livestock and pastures. Great for horses, sheep, llamas, alpacas, geese etc. The EKO Sweep is the perfect maintenance groomer and manure collector for any farm, ranch, home with livestock. The EKO Sweep’s enclosed capture bin allows for collection even on hot humid days or in high wind areas. When towed behind a quad or similar vehicle, the EKO Sweep can groom up to several acres of any type of terrain or pasture in less than an hour.

Be ready for anything with Arrowhead Animal Health tapes and wraps. Our tapes are built to be stronger, stretch better, and grip itself tighter than other similar products on the market today. We make our tapes 100% in the USA, using our own equipment and materials in our Massachusetts plant.

• Industry-leading self-stick and tensile strength

• Easy unwind, application, and tear

• Does not stick to fur, or lose grip when wet

• Pleasant special scent supports chew prevention

• No-chew chemistry is human food-grade, natural means of preventing animals chewing on healing or sensitive areas

An anatomy-inspired double jointed bit design with enhanced mouthpiece stability, through optimized alignment of the mouthpiece surfaces to the tongue and palate. This flattened dome shape link lowers palate pressure and prevents the cannons from being pushed upwards above the link by the horses tongue.

The Flex design concept delivers a guaranteed, well controlled co-alignment of the surfaces of the mouthpiece with the sensitive surfaces of the equine mouth. Flex delivers parallel co-alignment of the Turtle Top dome with the equine palate. Gently curved cannons form a wide arch aligned over the tongue and held in shape by Turtle Top. FlexZ is therefore more securely centered on the tongue and more resistant to being pulled through the mouth. Available in a variety of cheek pieces in sizes from 4.50” to 6.50”. Visit Neue Schule USA NSBitsUSA.com or call 631-252-5574.

The #1 gift your pony, horse, or mule wish they could give you! Equi Yoga™ will show you how to become a better rider by helping you with issues like tight shoulders, sore backs, loose lower leg’s, unevenness, “alligator” arms etc. Equi Yoga will help you unlock and align your body easing sore, stiff areas and steadying your mind. Help prevent injuries in 13 easy minutes and take your mind and mucking to a new level with “Manifest Your Mucking.”

